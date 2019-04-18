Travis Scott Links Up With SZA & The Weeknd For Powerful New Track Off ‘GOT’ Inspired Album

Travis Scott, SZA, & The Weeknd are officially hip-hop’s dream team. The three artists teamed up for a new song, ‘Power Is Power’ & fans are losing their minds over the epic collaboration.

Game of Thrones fans rejoice! We already knew the the new album inspired by the hit show would be incredible, and the first taste from The Weeknd, Travis Scott, an SZA did not disappoint. The three superstars dropped their featured song, “Power Is Power” on April 18 and it’s already being met with high praise. “This is lit af 🔥” one fan said after listening. “Idk what I did to deserve a game of thrones inspired song by the weeknd, Travis, and sza but thank you!” another grateful fan wrote.

Game of Thrones fans will recognize that the track is actually a nod to the show itself. “I was born of the ice and snow,” Abel sings in one verse, hinting at the show’s character Jon Snow. “For you, yeah, you know I do it, that should do it//Heavy, is the crown, but never for a queen,” R&B songstress SZA sings. SZA just might have solidified her spot as the new queen of Westeros!

Other appearances on the album, set to drop on April 26, includes The National, A$AP Rocky, Ellie Goulding, X Ambassadors, Rosalía, Maren Morris, and many more. The stars are just as excited about the GOT-inspired record as we are! Maren spoke out on her involvement. “As a massive Game of Thrones nerd, the opportunity to be a part of the final season soundtrack made me freak out with excitement. I remember when I sang the vocal for ‘Kingdom of One,’ I channeled my inner Daenerys Targaryen badass because this season is focused on so many powerful women in the Thrones universe.”

Listen to all three artists team up above! If the new track is any indication of what the forthcoming Game of Thrones record will sound like, we’re about to be VERY blessed.