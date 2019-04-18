Teresa Giudice Mourns Family Time With Joe After He Loses Deportation Appeal — See Sweet Pic & Message

Teresa Giudice shared an old photo of her husband, Joe, and their daughters after it was revealed that his deportation appeal has been denied.

Joe Giudice, 46, is being deported, following his 41-month prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud. Joe and his lawyers were fighting the Board of Immigration to keep him in the USA with his family, but it was just revealed that they lost their latest appeal, and his wife Teresa Giudice is clearly feeling emotional. Hours after the new broks, the RHONJ star shared an old pic of her hubby and their kids getting ready for Easter.

Along with the picture of Joe with his beloved daughters, Teresa, 46, wrote, “Joe with the girls decorating eggs, days like this I love having photos.” Although Teresa didn’t go into a lot of detail, the nostalgic post seems like an obvious reaction to the sad news that Joe will not be allowed to come home. At least not yet. Although things do not seem to be going in Joe’s favor when it comes to his attempt to remain in the United States, all hope is not lost. There is still a chance that Joe will be able to eventually make it home to Teresa and their four daughters. As HollywoodLife previously reported his lawyers are now fighting the denial of his appeal. But if he loses this fight, it will be the end of his battle and he will be forced to say so long to life in Jersey — or anywhere else in America.

But if the worst happens for Joe and he is forced out he should not expect Teresa to pack up their four kids and follow him to Italy — no matter how much she misses him. The outspoke reality star opened up about her plans for her future with Joe during the Feb. 27 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. “I hope that’s not a decision I have to make. But to pick up my children and just move to another country, I don’t think that would be good for my children. So no, I probably wouldn’t [follow him].” Teresa and Joe have been married since 1999 and they share four daughters together: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.