Shay Mitchell shared a video at the dentist’s office with her Instagram followers on Apr. 18!

Well, that’s going to cause a whistle. Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell, 32, shared a video on her Instagram story at her dentist’s office, after suffering a bagel-related dental accident, which caused her to lose a tooth (RIP, her tooth). “This is what happens when you eat a bagel sandwich: your tooth comes out,” she told her fans. “This is what I get for eating two bagel sandwiches. Damn it!” Also making an appearance in the video, which she captioned with an “FML,” was her dentist Dr. Kevin B. Sands. Watch the video below!

We reported earlier how Shay opened up about suffering a miscarriage in 2018 in a candid message she shared to her Instagram story on Jan. 1. “We all have to deal with various struggles and challenges in life. And sometimes it’s easier to only showcase the good times on social media, which is what leads many people to criticize it for its lack of authenticity.” She added, “Having so many people follow me on Instagram and read my posts is both incredibly humbling and hugely uplifting. The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams.”

Shay previously talked with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about her partnership with Allergan. “Basically, this was something that was super important for me to get involved with,” she said. “When I found out that Allergan was starting this initiative, Know Your Birth Control, I was super stoked about it because, from personal experience, I’ve always grown up in a household that was super open to any kind of conversation on a subject, and I always felt like I was really well informed of the available options for pregnancy prevention.”

Shay via Instagram Stories (📷shaymitchell) pic.twitter.com/urBu9tDv2Y — Shay Mitchell Brasil (@shaymitchbra) April 18, 2019

Shay added, “I know that isn’t always the case for everybody, and I think having campaigns like this, with the trivia quizzes, and being able to use the resources provided is really an important tool for us so that we’re informed when we have those conversations with healthcare providers, so that we know what our options are. I think that’s extremely important, to be informed.”