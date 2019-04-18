Shawn Mendes Says He Doesn’t Ever Wash His Face & The Fan Reaction Is Hilarious

Shawn Mendes’ approach to skincare is much more natural than most! The singer answered how exactly he maintains his acne-free skin in a new video.

What an… interesting approach to skincare! Shawn Mendes, 20, made everyone jealous with his carefree skin routine when he answered a fan question during a Q+A. One fan commented on Shawn’s “perfect” skin and inquired how he keeps it that way! Shawn replied, “I’m not lying when I tell you guys that I just don’t wash my face! I think skin is very – and I meditate a lot – and I think skin is very based off how you’re feeling and you could literally rub dirt on your face, but if you’re happy, you won’t break out.”

“If you’re unhappy or sad or stressed, I think that’s when you break out the most,” Shawn continued. “So it’s like, honestly, do everything that makes you happier and your skin will be better.” While that works for Shawn (lucky!) – it may not for everyone. So definitely make sure to do what works for you!

However, the Canadian singer admitted that he does indulge in a face mask “every five days or so.” But fans online didn’t necessarily believe that’s all the “In My Blood” crooner does to keep his skin so clear. Fans responded with gifs saying things such as, “We don’t keep secrets from each other,” “You Liar,” and “All right, then. Keep your secrets.” Another shared two pictures of Shawn wearing face masks and said “Ok sure.”

Whether or not that’s actually all Shawn does to maintain his skin, we have to admit that whatever he’s doing is definitely working! Check out the hilarious video above to hear Shawn rave about his routine himself!