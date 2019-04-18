‘RHOBH’s Denise Richards Hints At Wanting More Kids With New Husband Aaron Phypers

Denise Richards, who is already a mom of three, recently remarried, and now she’s opening up to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the possibility of expanding her family.

Denise Richards couldn’t be happier about the life she’s currently living — the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie currently has three beautiful daughters and recently married her second husband, Aaron Phypers, 46 — but while talking to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the gorgeous actress, 48, opened up about the possibility of having more children. “I always saw myself with a large family. Never say never,” she said when we asked her if she’d consider adopting again.

Denise, who was previously married to Two And A Half Men star Charlie Sheen, 53, and shares two daughter with him: Sam, 15, and Lola Rose, 13, adopted a third daughter after their divorce. Denise adopted Eloise, 7, as a single mother in 2011, and recently revealed that Eloise has special needs. Denise has also been very open about her daughter’s condition — a chromosomal disorder — on the current season of RHOBH, and when we asked her why she decided to be so open about it, she said, “I decided to open up about my daughter Eloise, given she was going to be seen on RHOBH. She has quite a few development delays and wanted to be upfront about it. I also feel blessed having a platform to be able to share her story with other parents.”

And it’s because of the love that Denise has for her daughters, that she’d be open to adopting again — even though she, like many other parents, sometimes finds that raising teenagers can be a bit “challenging”. She explained, “I think it’s challenging raising teenagers. It’s very different than how we all grew up with them now having access to the internet and social media. It’s very hard to control and they have access to things we never had.”

Even so, we’re happy to hear Denise and Aaron may be adding another child to their family sometime in the near future! Not only is Aaron extremely handsome, but he seems to be one awesome stepdad! Denise and Aaron recently tied the knot in September 2018, but he took on the role as stepdad to Denise’s three daughters very early on in their relationship.