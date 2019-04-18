Kylie Jenner Shows Off Slim Bikini Bod In Sexy Mirror Selfie As She Reminisces On Tropical Vacay

Kylie Jenner is still feeling ‘vacation vibes’ from her family getaway to Mexico in February. The mother of one showed off her flat tummy and amazing curves in a throwback mirror selfie, and her red bikini is everything!

Kylie Jenner, 21, is reminiscing about her vacation to Mexico in February with boyfriend Travis Scott, 26, and their 13-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO shared a throwback photo of a mirror selfie she snapped in a red bandana print bikini from Onia. Kylie posted a mini slideshow of two photos, where her toned body and long, black hair are both on display. See the new photos HERE.

The mother of one showed off her incredible post-baby body in the photos, where the lines on her toned torso are clearly visible. She flashed minor cleavage in the red and white two-piece, and accessorized with gold earrings and bracelets. And, while Kylie’s body after baby is impressive in the vacation photos, the reality star bounced back long before the trip. Just one month after giving birth to Stormi in early February of 2018, Kylie shared a photo of her flat tummy in a cropped top and string bottoms.

As for how Kylie snapped back after baby, she enlisted the help of personal Kardashian trainer and top celebrity trainer, Don-A-Matrix. Don is often filmed on the family’s reality show, Keeping Up with The Kardashians, where he can be seen training all of the sisters — Kourtney, 40, Kim, 38, and Khloe, 34 — sometimes privately or in groups. When it came to losing Kylie’s baby weight, Don told HollywoodLife during an exclusive interview, that he focused on cardio with the youngest Kardashian/Jenner sister. “After the baby, we’ve just been doing cardiovascular with Kylie. — That’s her go-to right now,” Don told us in early March 2019.

Kylie, Travis and Stormi jetted off to Mexico for a quick getaway in early February in between the rapper’s tour schedule. The vacation also came at a time when the couple faced infidelity rumors. However, they managed to handle things privately, and the rumors eventually faded. Upon their return to LA, after cuddling up in sultry pool photos, Kylie and Travis were photographed at the airport, and all attention was one her left hand. — Thee ring finger, if you want to get technical. Kylie was pictured wearing a massive square-cut diamond ring, but fans knew not to jump to conclusions, seeing as she’s been photographed wearing mysterious diamonds on her wedding ring finger in the past.