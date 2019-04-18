Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys 40th Birthday As A Single Woman: She’s ‘Completely Content

No man? No problem! Kourtney Kardashian is ringing in turning 40 as a single lady and she’s totally fine with that.

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated turning 40 on April 18 by getting so much love from her family. While there’s no special man in her dating life, the mother of three is totally okay with not having a boyfriend on her special day. “Kourtney is in a really great place right now and isn’t concerned that she’s spending her birthday as a single woman. She feels completely content with all aspects of her life and doesn’t feel a void just because she isn’t in a serious relationship at this point,” a source close to the Poosh lifestyle website founder tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kourtney has such a full plate already and is focused on hitting the gym, her kids, and Poosh which is more than enough to concentrate on for the time being. Kourtney isn’t actively looking for love but if it happens organically, then she would be open to the possibility of dating again,” our insider adds. Kourt just launched the Poosh website on April 2, 2019, which is all about beauty, wellness, fashion and lifestyle.

While she hasn’t had a serious boyfriend since breaking up with model Younes Bendjima in Aug. of 2018, Kourtney’s surrounded by so much love thanks to her ride or die family. Sister Kim, 38, shared a bunch of pictures of them growing up as little girls on her Instagram account. She captioned it “Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash I honestly can’t believe the life we have lived! It’s such a dream to go through it all with having a sister like you by our side! You have taught me so much throughout life. You’re such an amazing mom and friend! Can’t wait to celebrate you tonight! I love you beyond what you could imagine.”

Younger sis Khloe, 34, was even more gushing in her IG post, sharing a black and white photo booth pic of them being goofy. “You and I have an incredible rare bond that no matter what, it can never be broken. You’re my best friend, one of the rare few I can count on most in my life. I’m so thankful for that. I know that so many people go through life without their sister as their best friend, or without a sister in general and I don’t know how they do it. Honestly, without you my life would be boring and not as full,” she wrote about her older sis.

Even former stepdad Caitlyn Jenner, 69, — who has been estranged from the Kardashians after her divorce from Kris followed by a tell-all memoir — had love for Kourt on her IG. “It has been one of the greatest joys in my life to watch you grow in so many ways. You are an amazing mom to your kids. You are an amazing business woman. And above all else a kind soul. Happy birthday @kourtneykardash,” she wrote.