Kourtney Kardashian Turns 40: Kim, Khloe, Caitlyn Jenner & More Send Love On Her Big Day

It’s Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday and her entire family is celebrating! From Kim Kardashian saying how it’s a ‘dream’ to have her as a sister to Khloe Kardashian calling Kourt her ‘best friend,’ the birthday messages were so sweet!

Kourtney Kardashian turned the big 4-0 on April 18, and her family couldn’t hold back their happiness. “Happy Birthday, [Kourtney],” Kim Kardashian, 38, wrote on Instagram while sharing a series of epic throwback pics. One shot featured Kim and Kourt, as kids, wearing matching pajamas, while another had them pose with their father, the late Robert Kardashian, in their kitchen. “I honestly can’t believe the life we have lived! It’s such a dream to go through it all with having a sister like you by our side! You have taught me so much throughout life. You’re such an amazing mom and friend! Can’t wait to celebrate you tonight! I love you beyond what you could imagine.”

The youngest Kardashian sister, Khloe Kardashian, 34, also shared a series of throwback pictures of her with Kourt and the rest of the family. “ “I am completely obsessed with each and every one of my siblings,” Khloe said. “Still blows my mind how blessed we are to call each other sisters. You and I have an incredible rare bond that no matter what, it can never be broken. You’re my best friend, one of the rare few I can count on most in my life. I’m so thankful for that.”

“I know that so many people go through life without their sister as their best friend, or without a sister in general and I don’t know how they do it,” she added. “Honestly, without you, my life would be boring and not as full. Today and every day, I pray that your soul is awakened and from your core, you’re happy! You deserve only magical things for the rest of your life! In all of the lifetimes before and in all of the lifetimes after, I will love you! To the happiest of birthdays my sweet sister!! Jane or Suzanne (I forget who’s who) I love you!

Kourtney’s parents also sent their love to their daughter on her big day. “It has been one of the greatest joys in my life to watch you grow in so many ways,” wrote Caitlyn Jenner, 69, wrote while sharing a picture of her with Kourtney. “You are an amazing mom to your kids. You are an amazing businesswoman. And above all else a kind soul. Happy birthday…PS you’re catching up to me”

Kourt’s mom, Kris Jenner, 63, also wished her firstborn a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday Kourtney!!! I can’t believe you are 40!!” the Momager wrote on Instagram. “I love you more than you can ever imagine…you will always be my baby. I am so blessed beyond words to be your Mommy and have you by my side in this precious life…you are my heart and I am eternally grateful for all of the memories that we cherish. I love you. Mommy xoxo”