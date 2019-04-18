Kodak Black Arrested At Border For Gun & Drug Possession After Mysteriously Canceling Show

Rapper Kodak Black was allegedly arrested at the US-Canada border on drug and weapons possessions charges, just hours after canceling his Boston concert with no warning.

The reason Kodak Black never showed up to his show at the House of Blues in Boston on April 17 has reportedly been revealed. The rapper, 22, was stopped by US Customs Agents at the border between the United States and Canada and reportedly arrested on charges of gun possession and marijuana possession, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ. Kodak was attempting to enter the United States from Canada with two other individuals (at this time unnamed), and had at least two guns in the car, per the report. The possession of a weapon charge is a felony, while possession of marijuana is a misdemeanor. Kodak remained in custody as of the morning of April 18; he is being held on a bond of between $20,000 and $40,000.

The “Skrt” rapper looks solemn in his mugshot, released following his arrest. According to TMZ, Kodak and the two individuals attempted to cross into the United States at the Lewiston-Queenston International Bridge in a Cadillac Escalade, which had a temporary California registration; Kodak was the driver of the vehicle. When stopped by Customs, agents allegedly found marijuana on him, and upon further inspection of the vehicle, reportedly found a 9mm pistol, undeclared by anyone in the car, including Kodak. There was also apparently another vehicle, a Porsche, traveling as part of Kodak’s crew, per TMZ’s source. There were three individuals in that car, and the driver, Jeantony Saintmelus, reportedly confessed to having two loaded handguns. A third handgun was allegedly found in the trunk, as well as more marijuana. A law enforcement source described to TMZ that one of the guns was an “AK-style handgun with a 30-round magazine. It looks like an AK, but it’s a handgun.”

Saintmelus was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon and possession of marijuana. The other two people in the Porsche, Stetson President and Madarrow Smith, were arrested for criminal possession of a weapon. Kodak effectively disappeared on the night of his arrest. He was supposed to play a packed show in Boston on April 17, but never showed up to the venue, though his tour bus did. Fans waited for him for hours before Kodak’s team finally announced that the concert wouldn’t be happening. Local police had to clear the venue of the understandably pissed off fans.

