Gucci Mane’s Wife, Keyshia Ka’oir Poses Topless & Shows Off Massive Engagement Ring

Keyshia Ka’oir sizzles in a new topless photo with nothing but her red-painted nails covering her breasts! She shows off her massive diamond ring from husband, Gucci Mane, in the shot, which reveals her new bangs!

Keyshia Ka’oir, 34, is topless in a new photo [SEEN HERE] on Instagram, and it’s arguably her sexiest shot yet! The beauty and fitness CEO shared the sultry snap on April 18, where she is pictured holding her breasts with her hands. The rest of her chest and arms are bare, as her skin glistens in the light. Keyshia put her red long, pointed fingernails on display, along with her massive diamond engagement ring from husband, Gucci Mane, 39.

The photo, which appears to be part of her new KA’OIR Cosmetics lipstick campaign, also debuts Keyshia’s fresh bangs and short bob. — A do’ that’s far different from her colored locks or long, brunette curls. But, Mrs. Davis pulled off the look with ease. She’s known for her ever-changing looks and sultry style, but Keyshia’s latest photo has fans saying things like, “You can do no wrong,” and “She wins at life!”

Speaking of winning at life, Keyshia’s rapper hubby recently credited her for changing his life for the better. He gushed over her in a photo of the two on Instagram, March 24, where she’s pictured holding onto his leg. But, this wasn’t the first time Gucci praised his wife for her support.

Keyshia held Gucci down while he was incarcerated and he’s previously gushed over her endless support. The Atlanta rapper, who was arrested in 2013, served time for federal drug and gun charges. After his release in September 2016, it was like he was never away. The two were inseparable, and then they began planning their wedding upon his release. And, while he was behind bars, Keyshia worked hard to support herself and her hair, fitness and beauty businesses all thrived because of it.

The pair met in 2010, after Gucci saw Keyshia in photos as the XXL “Eye Candy of the Year”. He then asked his team to find out who Keyshia was, so he could have her in his next video [at the time]. And, he made it happen. Keyshia and Gucci later tied the knot at the Four Season in Miami on October 17, 2017. Their all-white, royal-like wedding aired LIVE on BET, which also aired a 10-episode special about their nuptials.