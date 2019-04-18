Eva Marcille’s Ex Arrested For Domestic Violence 3 Wks. After Her Abuse Claims On ‘RHOA’

Less than a month after Eva Marcille claimed she’s living in fear of her allegedly abusive ex, Kevin McCall, the rapper was reportedly charged with one felony count of domestic violence.

Kevin McCall, 33, was arrested on April 15 at the Compton Courthouse, according to Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Department records obtained by the Atlanta Black Star (h/t PEOPLE). The ex of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille, 33, was charged with one felony count of injuring a spouse or cohabitant over a Jan. 14 incident (The publication didn’t offer any further details about the alleged incident.) A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Superior Court said that he posted and $75,000 bond and he was released the following afternoon. Kevin’s next court date is on April 30, and he has said nothing since the bust.

The arrest comes weeks after Eva accused her ex of abusive behavior. During the March 24 episode of RHOA, Eva claimed she’d taken multiple restraining and protective orders against Kevin over his alleged domestic abuse. “I still feel a sense of threat,” said Eva, who shares a daughter, Marly Rae, 5, with Kevin. “I have had to move five times, and I still feel a sense of uneasiness. He’s just so petty sometimes. I’ve walked outside of my balcony before and he’s been standing in the dark. And it is the scariest feeling ever.”

Eva claimed she got the FBI involved and she now lives in more than one house to make it harder for Kevin to find her. “Every time I move, he finds me,” she said. “Because of that, I live in multiple places. Safety is a priority for me.” In response to these accusations, Kevin admitted that he had “anger issue,” and that he’s “completed anger management to deal with being alienating my children & how to stop playing the victim so that I can control my situation and the overall [outcome.]” However, he also took a swipe at Eva’s new husband, Michael Sterling, while blasting his ex.

It’s sad when she gotta keep using my name for her storyline. If I was the husband, I would be like ‘Real H– of Atlanta’ is you out your mind, or is you still obsessed with your child’s Father? Why is he in our storyline so much ain’t I enuff headline for our relationship?” he added.

“Eva is actually glad that Kevin sent those tweets,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, “because they reveal the real him and also confirms everything she said about him on the show to be true.” Eva, according to the insider, has never been “afraid to show her vulnerable side,” and had no reason to lie about “why she moved so many times and revealed the story about Kevin.”