Kevin Hunter Out As Executive Producer Of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ & Is Gone From Set

Kevin Hunter is officially out as executive producer of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ after the host herself served him with divorce papers on April 10. He’s since been removed from the show’s New York set on April 18.

Kevin Hunter, 46, is no longer an executive producer on his estranged wife’s daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show. “Kevin will no longer be on set. He is out of the office and has no reason to be around anymore. — He is out as EP,” a source close to the show tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY on April 18. Kevin had been with the show since its inception in 2008.

A spokesperson for The Wendy Williams Show released the following statement: “Kevin Hunter is no longer an Executive Producer on the Wendy Williams Show. Debmar-Mercury wishes him well in his future endeavors.” Kevin has yet to address his release from the show. HollywoodLife previously reported that Wendy no longer wanted to work with Kevin on the show, and that his departure was imminent.

Kevin Jr., 18. The talk show host filed “irreconcilable differences” in official Sharina Hudson, 34. Sharina and Kevin are also accused of conceiving a child together while he was married. The news comes after Wendy Williams , 54, filed for divorce from Kevin, who was also her manager, on April 10. They were married for nearly 22 years, and share one child together, a son,, 18. The talk show host filed “irreconcilable differences” in official divorce documents , which were obtained by HollywoodLife, as rumors about Kevin’s infidelity continued to make headlines. Kevin is being accused of having a more than 10-year affair with a woman named,, 34. Sharina and Kevin are also accused of conceiving a child together while he was married.

After Wendy filed for divorce, it took Kevin six days to break his silence, in which he released a lengthy public statement, apologizing to his wife. “28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams,” he began. “At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world. I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally.”

Kevin’s statement continued: “I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs. No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still the Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may be face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine. I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Wendy appears to be in great spirits amidst her public divorce. Following the news, the host announced on her show that she has a new life prepared for her and her son as soon as she moves out of the Queens, NY sober house she’s been living in throughout March and April for addiction.

