Justin Bieber Slams Laura Ingraham For ‘Laughing’ At Nipsey Hussle During Fox News Report

Justin Bieber is joining the chorus of celebs calling for Fox News host Laura Ingraham to be fired over her comments about slain rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Justin Bieber, 25, is lashing out at Fox News host Laura Ingraham nearly a week after the 55-year-old joked about Nipsey Hussle on her show, and is calling for her to be fired. On April 12 the controversial journalist joked about the rapper who was gunned down outside his Los Angeles store on March 31 at the age of just 33. Her comments about him were aired one day after his family, friends and fans mourned his passing at the Staples Center. On April 18, Justin slammed Ingraham for her actions on Instagram.

“Laura Ingraham absolutely disgusting what you did on national television,” he wrote. “How dare you laugh in the face of a person who has passed on. Doesn’t matter who it is. But disrespecting someone’s who was a pillar in the community and did right by people? Did you not think about the family who just lost a love [sic] one and now have to see you mock him on national television. It’s absurd and you should be fired period.” He added, “#repost#spreadawareness.”

Justin is not the first artist to criticize Ingraham for her comments about Nipsey Hussle. The Game, 39, called her “disrespectful” in a lengthy April 14 Instagram post, calling on people to “stop support of all sponsors” of her show immediately. Fellow rapper T.I., 38, also called her “vile” and “despicable.”

T.I. and The Game in particular shared a clip of what Ingraham said on her show that offended them and many of Nipsey’s friends and family. Before introducing a video clip of the YG song, “F*** Donald Trump,” she said, “In LA, thousands lined the streets to say goodbye to rapper Nipsey Hussle. Now, this dear artist recently released a song called ‘F DT,’” she said, adding, “F Donald Trump.” Ingraham then played a snippet of the music video and the track, which featured Nipsey. “OK, now that’s a very creative refrain,” Ingraham said before laughing. “Very catchy… The chorus that goes on and on, is that related to lowest unemployment ever, basically, for African-Americans?”

It’s not the first time that Ingraham has faced backlash over comments made on her show. Chrissy Teigen, 33, slammed Ingraham on April 17 for mocking Time magazine for including her on its Top 100 Most Influential People list. Ingraham poured scorn on the frequent critic of Donald Trump for using the F-word. Sharing the clip of the journalist’s comments on her Twitter page, Chrissy wrote, “Corny monster. There were 1 million other ways to try and take me down and this is what you choose? F*** you. When Time comes out with their 100 most influential white supremacists list, I promise I won’t question your worthiness.”

In March 2018 Ingraham also faced backlash, and lost advertisers, after she taunted Parkland mass shooting survivor David Hogg over his college rejections. HollywoodLife has reached out to Fox News for her response to the backlash. We’ve yet to receive a response.