Joe Giudice ‘Heartbroken’ Over Losing Deportation Appeal, But Vows To ‘Keep Fighting’

Joe Giudice was dealt a devastating blow when he lost his appeal to not be deported to Italy. He’s vowing to keep fighting to stay in the U.S., the only country he’s ever known.

Things are looking dire for Joe Giudice after he lost his appeal in his deportation case on April 18. He was born in Italy and moved to New Jersey as a child with his parents but never became a U.S. citizen. He’s in I.C.E. custody following a 41 month prison stay for wire, mail and bankruptcy fraud, and does not want to be returned to a country he doesn’t know. “Joe Giudice is absolutely heartbroken and devastated that his appeal in his deportation case was denied. However, he plans to keep fighting,” a source close to the 46-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Joe’s wife and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa, 46, has already said there’s no way she’s going to uproot their four daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, by moving to Italy to be with him. “He truly believes he does not deserve to go to Italy. He will stop at nothing until he can be home again with his girls and his family. He feels like he is truly living a nightmare and has never felt more miserable,” our insider continues.

“The facility at ICE is way worse than in prison in Pennsylvania. Joe wasn’t expecting it to be as bad as it was. The one thing keeping him going right now are his daughters. All he wants is to see and hold them, which he has not been able to do since being moved, which has been very challenging for him. His daughters are very distraught over this. All but the youngest, Audriana, understands what’s going on,” the source adds.

Following the news of Joe’s appeal being shot down, his attorney James J. Leonard Jr. told HollywoodLife.com in a statement: “We are extremely disappointed that the Board Of Immigration Appeals has denied Mr. Giudice’s appeal. We have filed a stay with the Third Circuit Court Of Appeals and will continue to fight to keep Mr. Giudice in the United States, the only country he knows, and reunite him with his wife and four daughters.”