Jinger Duggar’s Husband Jeremy Vuolo Reveals He Tells Wife When He’s Struggling With ‘Temptation’

Honesty is the best policy for Jeremy Vuolo, who engages in a ‘difficult conversation’ with ‘Counting On’ star Jinger Duggar whenever he feels tempted. He insisted this does not ‘hurt’ his wife.

The truth doesn’t scare Jinger Duggar, 25, and Jeremy Vuolo, 31, even if it would hurt most significant others’ feelings. The couple, who star on Counting On, lent their marriage philosophy to the podcast of fellow TLC stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff for their episode that aired on April 16. “With the issue of purity and communication, I have very early on — from the moment we were married — I wanted Jinger to be in with me on the battle for purity,” Jeremy, a pastor, told the Little People, Big World stars. The former soccer player continued, “It’s a difficult conversation at times to have, to be able to say, ‘Hey, I’m getting hit with some temptation, or I’m just struggling this morning with this or that, can you pray for me?’ And it’s amazing to bring her in on that.”

While that would be TMI for some boyfriends and girlfriends, that isn’t the case for Jinger. “We naturally think, if I share with her that I’m struggling with this thought or that thought, it’s gonna hurt her. Well, actually the opposite is true. It actually builds her trust. Because she begins to think, ‘If he’s struggling, he’s gonna let me know and I can fight with him,'” Jeremy explained on the podcast.

Jeremy is serious about avoiding temptation. If he wants to upload a Instagram photo, he airdrops the picture to Jinger, who manages both his Instagram and Twitter accounts on her cell phone! “I want to have purity in my thoughts and in my eyes…I personally don’t want to have the temptation in my palm 24/7,” Jeremy explained, and revealed he hasn’t used the Internet on his cell phone for the last five or six years (save for email and two apps for playing chess and watching soccer).

Jinger and Jeremy have built their trust over two years of friendship and three years of dating. They married in 2016, and have since welcomed a now nine-month-old daughter, Felicity Nicole Vuolo.