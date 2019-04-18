Jason Biggs & Jenny Mollen’s Son, 5, Rushed To ICU After She Accidentally Drops Him On Head

A scary accident left Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen’s five-year-old son hospitalized with a fractured skull, and Jenny detailed how terrifying the situation was in an Instagram post on April 18.

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen were left absolutely distraught after she accidentally dropped their son, Sid, 5, on his head over the weekend, leaving him with a fractured skull that left him hospitalized in the ICU for several days. Luckily, everything is okay. “I am forever grateful to Lenox Hill downtown and @nyphospital for their immediate response and aid,” Jenny wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to all the nurses, neurologists, pediatricians, residents, cafeteria staff and brave women that keep the visitor’s bathrooms clean. [Jason] thank god for you! Thank god, thank god, thank god. It has been a traumatic week, but Sid is home now taking things slowly and recovering nicely.”

She concluded her message with a thoughtful note to any other parents who’ve ever found themselves in a terrifying situation like this one.”My heart goes out to all the parents who have or will ever find themselves in this kind of position,” she said. “You are not alone…” Along with the message, Jenny posted a photo of herself cuddling up to her son, whose face is blocked with a giant heart emoji. Oh, Jenny also made sure to note that Sid has been indulging in a lot of chocolate-dipped ice cream since the accident, so he must be feeling decent!

Jason has yet to poset about the traumatic experience. The pair, who were married in 2008, welcome Sid on Feb. 15, 2014, and they also have a second son, Lazlo, who was born on Oct. 2, 2017.

Jenny received a ton of supportive comments on her emotional Instagram post, with fans and celebrities alike sending her love and well wishes during Sid’s recovery. “Parents are not perfect,” one person wrote. “Parents make mistakes. Some mistakes suck more than others. We are all human. Thank goodness Sid is going to be fine.”