Ivanka Trump Mocked For Saying It Was Her ‘Privilege’ To Dance With African Women On Trip

Ivanka Trump is getting ruthlessly trolled after claiming it was her ‘privilege’ to dance with a group of women while visiting Africa’s Ivory Coast. People are telling her the use of the world is a ‘glorious self burn.’

Ivanka Trump is currently on a four-day trip to Africa as part of a women’s empowerment mission. While touring the Ivory Coast on April 17, a group of ladies began singing and dancing, causing the first daughter to join along. But now she’s taking heat for the word she used to describe the experience. The 37-year-old retweeted a pic of herself with her hands in the air shimmying that NBC News producer Mac William Bishop posted along with the caption “There’s no denying these Ivorian women were very excited to meet Ivanka Trump. Especially when she started dancing with them.” Ivanka replied “It was my privilege,” causing her to be roundly mocked for her choice in words.

“Oh honey…we know what your privilege is… bless your heart…stay in your lane,” one person wrote under her response. Another added “That should be the title of your memoir.” A user told Ivanka, “I’m glad you’re finally acknowledging your privilege” while another called her comment a “Glorious self own.”

President Donald Trump‘s daughter and senior White House advisor joined in the impromptu dance session while touring Cayat, a cocoa cooperative in the town of Adzopé to visit with the women who work there and see their challenges first hand. While there she pledged $2 million from USAID and private chocolate companies that would go towards businesswomen’s savings associations.

It was my privilege! https://t.co/xYQnicoL7M — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 17, 2019

While Ivanka got trolled for her use of the word “privilege,” her heart is in the right place when it comes to empowering women in developing nations. Her African tour is championing the White House’s Women’s Global Development and Prosperity initiative, which according to their website “seeks to reach 50 million women in the developing world by 2025 through U.S. government activities, private-public partnerships, and a new, innovative fund at USAID.”