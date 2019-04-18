Happy Birthday, Suri Cruise: See Kate Holmes’ Daughter’s Most Stylish Looks As She Turns 13

Suri Cruise turns a teenager on Apr. 18 and to celebrate, we’re taking a look back at some of her most fashionable outfits over the years!

Suri Cruise is 13! The gorgeous daughter of Tom Cruise, 56, and Katie Holmes, 40, is entering her teen years and it’s got us looking back on all the times she dressed to impress! She may only be a kid, but this brunette beauty sure knows how to look her best when out and about. From classy colorful dresses to cute soft cardigans, Suri has definitely become one of the most stylish celeb kids out there. Here are a few moments we can’t help but gush about.

One of Suri’s most standout outfits was the one that matched her mom, Katie, during an appearance they made together. Suri wore a black blouse with white designs while Katie wore her own solid black outfit. The two posed for photos while hugging each other when they wore the outfits. Another time Suri looked similar to her mom was when she wore her amazing light blue dress with pink flowers at the American Ballet Theater Spring Gala. Who can also forget her cute lemon print dress? That was another iconic dress Suri showed off during an outing.

Suri continued flaunting amazing looks when she showed up to an iHeartRadio concert event in a beautiful black flared out dress with silver stars. She also got attention when she wore a light pink cardigan over a dark pink dress with blue stripes at one event and a big cozy black coat during another outing. Suri also kept warm in a stylish brown, black and light blue shawl over turquoise pants and tan boots and another time, kept cool in a black short-sleeved dress with teal tights. Another warm stylish look of Suri’s consisted of a navy blue puffy coat over white pants and black boots. She topped off the look with a pink scarf and purple hat.

Suri’s fashionable outfits didn’t stop there either. Some of our other favorites of hers include the pink sheer dress she wore with a white cardigan, the white dress with blue stars, the pink cardigan with the adorable purple ruffled skirt, her black and white sailor dress, and finally, her short-sleeved white dress that proved she was ready for warm weather.

With all these incredible fashion choices in her young years, we can’t wait to see what kind of outfits Suri’s teen years will bring!