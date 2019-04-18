Felicity Huffman: Even If She Gets Prison Time She Knows She Did ‘Right Thing’ To Take Responsibility

Felicity Huffman will ‘fight any time behind bars’ after prosecutors reportedly advised she should get prison time. But the actress actually felt ‘relief’ after pleading guilty to her charge for conspiracy to commit fraud.

Felicity Huffman, 56, doesn’t regret agreeing to plead guilty to her role in the college admissions scandal, even if that leaves the judge to decide if she should be served with prison time. “Felicity felt a sense of relief by pleading guilty to her charge,” a source close to the Desperate Housewives star EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She believed that by accepting full responsibility and taking ownership over what she did wrong, that she hopefully would have been able to avoid any prison time.” After agreeing to plead guilty on April 10, prosecutors still argued for a four to 10 month prison sentence for the actress, who will take accountability for one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest-services mail fraud, according to The New York Times.

Felicity may be remorseful, but she’s not backing down. “Now that prison is still on the table, she and her attorneys are going to do everything in their power to fight any time behind bars,” our source reveals. However, prosecutors are planning to push for “the low end” of that four to 10 month range, a $20,000 fine and a supervised release that would last up to 12 months, the NYT also reported. Felicity’s legal fate remains up in the air as her plea hearing is scheduled for May 21 at 2:30 p.m. EST, where she’ll officially enter a guilty plea in the U.S. District Court in Boston. Even with all the unknowns, Felicity can take comfort in one fact.

“No matter the outcome, Felicity knows she absolutely did the right thing by completely admitting her guilt,” our source tells us. “She understands she made a huge mistake and is willing to do anything and everything to make up for the mistakes she made not only in they eyes of the law, but to her family and especially her daughter.” Felicity was specifically accused of paying $15,000, disguised as a “charitable donation,” to an organization operated by William Singer to bump up the SAT scores of her eldest daughter, Sofia Macy Grace, 18.

However, Felicity claimed that Sofia was unaware of this cheating scheme in her guilty plea statement: “My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”