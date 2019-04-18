‘Riverdale’s Charles Melton Wants You To Ask About His Butthole & His Co-Stars Are Here For It

We thought it was impossible to make Jonah Hill’s infamous ‘Ask me about my weiner’ line any funnier, but Charles Melton proved us wrong. But his R-rated shirt wasn’t the only thing that grabbed his co-stars’ attentions.

Charles Melton, 28, had an X-rated request for anyone who read his pink T-shirt: “Ask me about my butthole.” Roger that. The questionable shirt was seen in a photo that his girlfriend Camila Mendes, 24, shared to Instagram, and @commentsbycelebs screenshotted a brilliant exchange about butts and underwear that commenced between her and Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart, 22, on April 17. “There’s something about him, but i can’t quite put my finger on it,” Camila captioned the photo, making excellent use of a butt pun. Lili voiced her approval in the comments section: “I would wear this shirt.”

But Lili’s ever discerning eye noticed something other than Charles’ butthole shirt, if that’s even possible. “Also- is that underwear pinned to onto a canvas?” Lili commented again, and yes, there really was a pair of panties pinned to an art canvas behind Charles. Camila cheekily replied, “not sure how that got there.” What’s going on in Riverdale?

The “ask me about my butthole” line is actually a play on “Ask me about my weiner,” a line that Jonah Hill’s character in Accepted yelled on a college campus as he was being hazed in a hot dog suit. Charles is the cast clown on Riverdale (okay, so is KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse), but he has set jokes aside on his Instagram feed to seriously promote his new romantic film, The Sun Is also a Star, which premieres on May 17. His Cosmopolitan cover with co-star Yara Shahidi, 19, just hit stands on April 17!

Co-stars Camila and Charles made their relationship public in Oct. 2018, and have been blessing fans with adorable Instagram posts ever since. Most recently, Camila shared a hunky photo of her boyfriend on set of their CW show on March 14.