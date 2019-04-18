Alyssa Milano & More Celebs Blast Mueller Report Release As ‘Cover Up’ After AG Barr’s Redactions

Alyssa Milano, Rosie O’Donnell and more celebs are calling the redacted release of Robert Mueller’s Donald Trump Russian collusion report a ‘charade’ and ‘cover up’ by Attorney General William Barr.

Attorney General William Barr has finally released the 448-page Robert Mueller report into Donald Trump and possible Russian collusion in his presidential campaign. But it came with about 12 pages combined worth of text that was completely redacted, with a third of the report’s pages having at least one redaction. Not only that the report says, “While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” and a number of celebrities are boiling mad that Barr did not release the full unredacted report. Here’s what they had to say on Twitter.

Rosie O’Donnell called it the redactions a “charade” and demanded that Trump be ‘impeached”. She also retweeted page 370 of the report, which reads “The President’s efforts to influence the investigation were mostly unsuccessful, but that is largely because the persons who surrounded the President declined to carry out orders or accede to his requests.” Sophia Bush retweeted Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA)’s post that showed nearly entire pages blacked out and wrote “Glad the report helps us get to the bottom of things.”

Alyssa Milano used the hashtag “#BarrCoverUp” on several retweets then mocked the process by using black blocks to redact most of what she wrote on a post. Alyssa also retweeted conservative political pundit and The View panelist Ana Navarro‘s post where she wrote “Barr looks like a teddy bear. But he is complicit. He is duplicitous. He is disloyal to the Constitution. He is in dereliction of duty. He strategically & meticulously planned this charade today when people are distracted by a Holiday week & Congress not in session. He is devious.” Debra Messing totally agreed, retweeting Ana and writing “THIS.”

I’ve had an epiphany. I now feel ⬛️⬛️ is ⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️ because when ⬛️⬛️ ⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️ ⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️, I believe ⬛️⬛️⬛️. ⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️ off. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 18, 2019

Glad the report helps us get to the bottom of things. https://t.co/W4fkWa7Mxb — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) April 18, 2019

Filmmaker Rob Reiner wrote “Prima Facie: Trump is guilty as hell.” and retweeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s statement that “Attorney General Barr’s partisan behavior has triggered a crisis of independence & impartiality.” Oscar winning actress Patricia Arquette tweeted “Thank you Barr for admitting that Russia attacked the USA in an act of Cyberwarfare. Even though you left out hacking and attempting to hack into our voter rolls. And the US has done nothing!!” She then added how President Bill Clinton was impeached over a sex scandal, writing “Take away for the day – You can get impeached for lying about a bl*wjob but not for meeting with foreign spies multiple times who are actively working to overthrow our free elections- Got it!”