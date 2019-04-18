BTS’s latest performance was one to remember. The K-pop group performed ‘Make It Right,’ their new song with Ed Sheeran, for their latest ‘M! Countdown’ comeback special and it was sensational.

BTS continues to bless us with more amazing performances. The K-pop boy band hit the stage on M! Countdown on April 18 for their highly-anticipated comeback stage special. They performed an epic rendition of “Make It Right,” their new song with Ed Sheeran, along with “Boy With Luv” and “Dionysus.” Their performances continue to be the epitome of perfection. Their vocals were on point and their dancing was top notch. All three songs are from BTS’s new album, Map Of The Soul: Persona, which was released on April 12.

The group announced their exciting collaboration with Ed just a week before their comeback performance. They also released the music video for their lead single “Boy With Luv” on April 12. The song is an epic collab with Halsey. The music video is the most viewed music video debut in YouTube history. The “Boy With Luv” music video got 74.6 million views in its first 24 hours. The music video also hit 100 million views in under 2 days.

Map of the Soul: Persona features 7 incredible tracks. In addition to “Boy With Luv” and “Make It Right,” the album includes songs “Intro: Persona,” “Mikrokosmos,” “Make It Right,” “HOME,” “Jamais Vu,” and “Dionysus.” The album is a follow-up to their hit 2018 albums Love Yourself: Tear and Love Yourself: Answer.

Their M! Countdown performance comes just days after their Saturday Night Live debut. BTS made history as the first K-pop group to perform on the iconic SNL stage. They performed “Boy With Luv” and “Mic Drop.” BTS will be performing “Boy with Luv” with Halsey on the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019. The group is also nominated for Top Social Artist and Top Duo/Group.