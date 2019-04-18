Tamar Braxton has a new boyfriend but there’s just one problem — she’s not officially divorced just yet. The complicated situation comes up in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Braxton Family Values.’

The Braxton sisters sit down to have a chat before a celebration in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 18 episode of Braxton Family Values. Tamar Braxton is in a very joyous mood. Toni Braxton asks her, “Tamar, you love?” Tamar starts singing, “I’m wrapped up, tangled up, tied up.” That’s not exactly a yes or no question and Toni needs to know.

Trina Braxton chimes in, “Christian women don’t talk about wrapped up and tied up.” Tamar claps back, “Christian women also don’t have a husband and a boyfriend. Girl, get out of here.” That piques Toni’s interest big time. “You’re not divorced yet?” she asks Tamar, who replies quickly, “Nope.” Toni tells her sister, “That’s got to be a problem.” You got that right!

Tamar split from ex-husband Vincent Herbert in Oct. 2017 after nearly 9 years together. They have a son, Logan, together. It’s been almost 2 years and their divorce still has not been finalized. She explained why it’s taking so long on The Wendy Williams Show in March 2019. “It’s the paperwork, Linda!” Tamar said. “And it’s LA. And when you have a lot of things together and LA, just period, takes forever. We haven’t been living together for two years now.” Tamar’s found love again and recently made her red carpet debut with new boyfriend David Adefeso.

The synopsis for the April 18 episode reads: “Tamar’s celebratory dinner is interrupted when Toni reveals the truth about why she stormed out. Tamar reveals her mystery man. Toni is crowned a Lady. Trina meets Von’s mom but is grilled about her past.” Braxton Family Values season 6 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.