Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Look Madly In Love On Romantic Date Night As Lady Gaga Romance Rumor Fades

If you thought Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s relationship was derailed over his chemistry with Lady Gaga — think again! The couple was spotted out on a sweet stroll after a dinner date in Santa Monica, looking more in love than ever before.

Bradley Cooper, 44, and Irina Shayk, 33, were too cute while leaving a dinner date in Santa Monica this week. The couple, who’s been at the forefront of negative relationship rumors recently, was all smiles on a sweet stroll after leaving a restaurant. The model was photographed clutching the actor’s arm as they walked together. Take a look at the cute photo, below!

Both Bradley and Irina were dressed casual for their night out, where their daughter, Lea De Seine, 2, was not present. She wore a camel-colored trench coat with her brunette hair in a low, messy ponytail, and hoop earrings. Meanwhile, Bradley wore a bright red bomber jacket with blue jeans and flip flops. The actor also sported a two-tone blue and white baseball cap.

The couple’s outing came as romance rumors about Bradley and his A Star Is Born co-star, Lady Gaga started to fizzle out of the news. After their emotional performance of the film’s hit song, “Shallow” at the Academy Awards, rumors that the two had a secret romance sprang into action. However, Gaga was quick to shut down the speculation, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in late February, noting that their chemistry is and was all business.

“You had such a connection with Bradley that, instantly, and I guess this is a compliment, people started saying, ‘Oh, they must be in love,’” Kimmel said. The Oscar-winning songwriter gave an eye roll before she set the record straight. “First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the Internet,” she said, seemingly referencing the photos and videos from their performance that quickly turned into romantic memes online. “And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. And people saw love, and guess what, that’s what we wanted you to see.”

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk on a stroll in Santa Monica in April 2019. (Photo Credit: Backgrid)

Gaga continued, where she explained that it was her job, along with Bradley’s, to act out a love story. “This is a love song, ‘Shallow,’” she said. “The movie, ‘A Star Is Born,’ is a love story. We worked so hard, we worked all week on that performance. Bradley, who — and you know, I never relinquish control about a live stage performance and I’ve done a million of them — but he directed this film and he directed, obviously, the musical moments in the film, and ‘Shallow,’ the moment, in the film. So I knew that he had the vision for how it should go, and so I was like, ‘What do you think Bradley?’ And he laid it all out.“

Gaga also explained the importance of creating and maintaining a connection with someone while performing. “From a performance perspective, it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time,” she told Kimmel of her performance with Bradley at the Oscars. “Look, I’ve had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world. When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel.”

Bradley and Irina have been dating since the spring of 2015. They welcomed their first child together, Lea De Seine on March 21, 2017. The notoriously private couple, who resides in Los Angeles, is not married.