Billboard Music Awards 2019 Performers: Jonas Brothers, BTS, Halsey & More Set To Take The Stage

Could this lineup get any more perfect? The Jonas Brothers have been added to the bill for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards & it looks like this is going to be one epic night!

It’s almost that time! The Billboard Music Awards are just around the corner and it’s about to be a star-studded affair. It was announced on April 18 that the Jonas Brothers are joining the impressive list of performers, and fans should probably start mentally preparing because this is going to be one crazy party. With Halsey, BTS, Kelly Clarkson on the bill as well, it doesn’t get better than this!

Fans can also look forward to a special performance by 2019 ICON Award recipient, Mariah Carey. Oh, and former Fifth Harmony member Normani is set to take the stage with Sam Smith to perform their smash, “Dancing With a Stranger.” We’re not worthy! With Panic! At The Disco, Khalid, and Lauren Daigle rounding out the lineup, there’s truly something for everyone on this bill.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 1 at 8 p.m. Five-time BBMA nominee Kelly, who performed her sultry song “Whole Lotta Woman” in 2018, will pull double duty this year by performing her new single and hosting the awards show for the second time. Plus, there’s always a plethora of surprises at the BBMAs, so you never know who may take the stage once the show kicks off!