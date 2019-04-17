Fans are buzzing that we might have a hot new couple on our hands after Olivia Culpo and Zedd were spotted looking quite close while hanging out at Coachella over the weekend — and it was all caught on video!

What do we have here?! Olivia Culpo, 26, and Zedd, 29, both attended Coachella over the weekend, and they appeared to spend some quality time together to close out the weekend on April 14. The pair stood in the crowd together to watch Ariana Grande’s closing set, and video, obtained by TMZ, appears to show them looking quite cozy. In the quick clip, Olivia stands in front of Zedd, and he appears to have his arms around her from behind. The two can be seen swaying to the music, while intently watching Ariana perform onstage.

“They were together for the whole set,” an eyewitness told TMZ. “His arms were around her as they swayed together, and she would lean her head back on his chest.” Earlier in the night, Zedd actually performed at Coachella himself, and Olivia was even hanging out backstage during his set! She was hanging with friends during the performance, and there was video evidence of it on one pal’s Instagram story.

Olivia most recently dated football star, Danny Amendola, on and off from 2016-2018. They ended things for the first time in March 2018, but were spotted packing on the PDA at a wedding in June. By that September, Olivia admitted that they were back together, and explained that it just felt “right.” However, weeks later, rumors of a split surfaced once again when Danny was spotted cozying up to a sports reporter in Miami. At the beginning of November, Olivia attended the CMA Awards and confirmed the breakup. The pair spent New Year’s Eve together and were linked again in January, but appear to have called it quits again since then.

Before Danny, Olivia famously dated Nick Jonas from 2013-2015. Their breakup was the inspiration for his 2016 solo album, Last Year Was Complicated.