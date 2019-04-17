‘The Challenge’ Preview: Wes Attempts To Strike A Deal With Cara & Paulie

Paulie and Cara Maria have a tight alliance on ‘The Challenge: War of the Worlds,’ and Wes wants in! In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the April 17 episode, he tries to work his magic on the couple.

Wes Bergmann may have taken a few season off from The Challenge, but he certainly hasn’t lost his touch! While the longtime vet has always been able to compete physically, his greatest strength is his mental game, and he’s become somewhat of a master manipulator over the years. Now, it looks like he’s trying to use those skills to get in on this season’s strongest alliance — Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello. “You know, some people say I come back on these Challenges so I can swing off high things. Some people say I come back so I can fight in the sand,” he says in the EXCLUSIVE preview above. “But the reality is, I come back so I can make people squirm in political situations.”

In the clip, Wes asks Cara and Paulie to meet him for a private chat, during which he tells them, “What I would like to do is get back to the basics. We all want to work with each other — I know you guys do. Your faces don’t say it, but your actions do.” Cara and Paulie are not only allies in the game, but they’re also dating. Wes knows they’re never going to choose him over each other and some of their other friends, so he makes it clear that he’s not asking for much. “I’m not trying to be your number one,” he admits. “I just need to get far enough up there.”

This is only Paulie’s second season of The Challenge, but because of his top-notch physical performance and alliance with Cara, he’s made it far. So, Wes is aware that he needs to play nice…even if Paulie isn’t his favorite person. “It’s important for me not to make Paulie mad,” Wes says in a confessional. “Because working with him is like walking on eggshells. You make one eensy-beensy move in the wrong way and it turns into this gigantic thing. He’s like a toddler sometimes.”

We’ll have to see whether or not Paulie and Cara take the bait when the next episode of The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs on April 17 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV. Last week, the game transformed from a team game to an individual game, so every man is fighting for his or herself as the competition dwindles down — but alliances are still key!

During the April 17 episode, Kyle Shore and his chosen pals, Mattie Breaux, Da’Vonne Rogers and Nany Gonzalez, will also get to enjoy a Burger King feast, which Kyle won by defeating Stephen Bear in last week’s elimination. Fans can also tap into a Challenge chatbot, where they can take polls, play trivia, create memes, get the scoop on cast members and watch sneak peeks, then earn promo codes for Burger King that they can redeem through DoorDash. The chatbot which was built in partnership with Imperson, can be found on Twitter, Facebook and MTV.com.