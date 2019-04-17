‘The Challenge’ Recap: Wes Devises A Master Plan To Regain Power In The Game

Wes uses his politicking skills to advance his position in the game on the April 17 episode of ‘The Challenge,’ and Cara Maria and Paulie must decide if they’re willing to play along.

The April 17 episode of The Challenge: War of the Worlds begins with Kyle celebrating his elimination win, and Paulie and Cara Maria take quick notice of the fact that Wes and Nany are in Kyle’s corner. Considering Kyle is Paulie and Cara’s number one enemy, they’re growing weary of Wes and Nany. Wes tries to do damage control with Paulie, but it leads to a bit of a verbal spat between the two, and Wes knows he has to fix things. First, though, is the weekly challenge. This week, the competitors are seated on top of a car that swerves throughout the desert, and they have three minutes to solve a slide puzzle as it whips them around.

The three people to finish the puzzle fastest, and therefore are members of the Tribunal, are Wes, Dee and Mattie. This puts Wes exactly where he wants to be — in a power position. As always, the Tribunal first has to pick three people up for elimination, and this is a girls’ week, so the guys are off the table. During their deliberation, the trio agree that they will come to a conclusion together about who they’ll choose to actually go into elimination when the time comes. For now, though, Mattie (Kyle’s former partner) picks Cara Maria as her nominee, while Dee chooses Da’Vonne and Wes chooses Georgia.

After the nominations, tensions rise between Nany and Cara. Nany wants Cara’s assurance that she won’t pick her to go against if Cara is voted into an elimination, and Cara is unable to make that promise. Nany is frustrated over how much Cara has changed, and it leads to a blowup between the women.

At the next Tribunal deliberation, Wes, Dee and Mattie try to make deals with all of their nominees to protect themselves in the future. Georgia agrees to the deal, Da’Vonne is hesitant, and Cara has a chat with Paulie before making her decision. Paulie does not want Cara to make any sort of deal with Wes, but she knows she’s a target, and begs him to see things from her point of view. Eventually, Paulie gives in, and Cara agrees that she and Paulie will protect Wes, Dee and Mattie in the future, as long as they do the same and keep her out of elimination.

Before the group gets to the Killing Floor, Georgia has a change of heart about the similar deal she made. She realizes that by making an agreement with Wes, she “made a deal with the devil,” and she lets him know that she wants to squash the arrangement they came up with. When it comes time for the Tribunal to vote, Mattie and Wes vote for Georgia, and Dee chooses Da’Vonne, which means Georgia is heading into elimination. Now, she has to choose between Nany, Da’Vonne, Cara and Natalie as her opponent, but we won’t find out who she picks until next week!