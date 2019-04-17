‘RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Trolled By Fans For ‘Endorsing Dangerous Pills’ In New Weight Loss Ad

Teresa Giudice’s shared her go-to solution for bloating, herbal diuretics — AKA, water pills. Fans were not happy to see the ‘RHONJ’ star advertising an alternative method to losing water weight.

There has been a recent crackdown on diet tea and similar weight loss stimulants on social media, and so Teresa Giudice’s promotional post for herbal diuretics wasn’t well received. In an Instagram post on April 16, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed that she uses MHP’s XPEL, a fruit-flavored powder, for days when she feels “a little bloated.” MHP advertises that its herbal diuretic — more popularly known as water pills — promotes “rapid water loss,” “reduces bloating” and “supports weight loss.” But fans weren’t so sold on those claims, even though Teresa, 46, said that she used the powder before the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships in June 2018 (the Bravo star placed third in the 40-plus bikini division).

“Stop endorsing dangerous pills!” one fan commented, and another follower echoed that thought: “Water pills are extremely dangerous!! A BIG NO!!! Can do more damage than good! There are no good ‘magic pills’!!!” A third fan was upset that Teresa seemingly cashed in on her post, as the user wrote, “It’s insane you’re advertising this crap , I guess for what ever you get a penny is what counts ! Glad people know how bad this is for the body.”

Diuretics in general are considered “generally safe” by the Mayo Clinic, but the nonprofit listed the following possible side effects: “low sodium in your blood (hyponatremia),” “dizziness,” “headaches,” “dehydration,” “muscle cramps,” “joint disorders (gout)” and “impotence.” With these risks, another fan of Teresa’s had an alternative suggestion. “Instead if [sic] taking these products just drink ALOT of water everyday. Much healthier and easier on your kidneys,” the user wrote, and you can see more backlash in the screenshots below.

One fan even tagged The Good Place star Jameela Jamil to “fix this,” a celebrity who regularly calls out her Hollywood cohorts for promoting weight loss products. The NBC actress has scolded Cardi B and Kardashian sisters Kim and Khloe for advertising products like detox teas and appetite-suppressing lollipops, but Teresa’s fans did the talking for Jameela this time.