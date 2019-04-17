Teairra Mari Admits She Doesn’t Know If She’ll Pay 50 Cent The $30K She Owes Him: It’s An ‘Injustice’

Teairra Mari opened up about her feud with rapper 50 Cent and revealed why she’s not sure if she’ll pay him the $30,000 a judge ruled her to pay after suing him over revenge porn.

Teairra Mari, 31, went through a lot of difficult emotions when a judge threw out her case and ordered her to pay 50 Cent, 43, $30,000 in legal fees after she filed a lawsuit against him over revenge porn in May 2018, and now she’s not even sure she’ll hand over the large sum of fees! The singer revealed how she feels about the headline-making situation, which had her accusing the rapper of posting a sexually graphic photo of her, and the feud they’ve been having since then, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

“Mmm, I don’t know yet,” Teairra said, when asked if she was going to pay the money to 50 Cent. “Monday I felt like I was going to pay it back, but today I don’t know.” When reflecting back on the time the decision to dismiss her case against 50 was made, she talked about how devastated she felt. “I was definitely crushed, hurt,” she explained. “I just felt like this is injustice.” Teairra, who is known for appearing on the reality show, Love & Hip Hop, used to date Akbar Abdul-Ahad, one of 50’s friends, and she claimed Akbar took over her Instagram account after their breakup and posted a sexually graphic video of her. It was around this time she also claimed 50 posted a graphic photo from the video to his own Instagram.

“I felt like I had to blame myself and that it was my fault because at one point I went back to Akbar,” Teairra said, about the case being thrown out and further elaborating on why that decision was made. “I already felt in my mind that he did this to me, but I met up with him at one point after Akbar told me he knew who did this. He asked if I could meet him and so I wanted to hear what he had to say. So I decided to meet him in the airport parking lot because I was headed out of town to Las Vegas. As soon as I pull up, he had a camera on me and was filming me.”

“He got in my face and was taunting me and started yelling that I was the one who released the tape,” she continued. “It was so embarrassing. Then my attorney called me and said she had to drop the case and that she couldn’t represent me anymore because of this. I tried to find another attorney but no other attorney would pick up the case so ultimately I lost. Then 50 countersued to pay his legal fees, but he knows that he’s wrong.”

As far as when and if the money will ever be given to 50, like Teairra said, she doesn’t know and according to a diss track she released about him, she doesn’t have the money to give. Will the feud continue? Teairra’s not sure and seems to want to not have anything to do with 50. “I don’t even know 50 and that’s why I’m so mad he started with me,” she said. “The only connection I see is that he’s buddies with my ex.”