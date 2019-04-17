Spice Girls: Status Of Upcoming Tour Revealed After Tension Between Mel B & Geri Over Alleged Hookup

The show must go on! Despite drama between Mel B and Geri over claims of an alleged hookup, the Spice Girls will still kick off their European tour at the end of May. They even might come to the U.S.

After Mel B claimed in an interview that she slept with fellow Spice Girls member Geri Horner back in the day, the revelation nearly derailed their upcoming reunion tour. But they’re going to keep it professional to at least make it through the dates already announced for their European leg. “The Europe shows will go on as scheduled. The contracts and the guaranteed money are too good for that to change. For starters, Mel C and Emma are totally cool and committed with it all tour wise and are very excited with what is to come and they really want to take the tour to the States, But those decisions will be made if they can all get along from the European dates first,” a source close to the band tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“The only insecurities so far come from Mel B and Geri. They both have the dynamic that they want to control everything so that might actually be where butting heads start to show itself. So if they don’t set up anything for shows in the States then you can best bet it was an issue between Mel B and Geri. But if they get through this first leg of the tour and want to continue then Mel B and Geri have found a place where they can co-exist,” the insider continues. It’s just the four ladies as Victoria Beckham, 45, isn’t taking part in the group’s latest reunion.

“Currently all things are gearing to continue it, so the shows that are scheduled as of yet will go on as scheduled. Anything after that may need to be asked about after their first gig together,” the source adds. The Spice Girls are due to kick off their Spice World tour in Dublin, Ireland on May 24 and will be playing 13 shows throughout the U.K., ending things on June 15 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Mel B, 43, caused quite a stir when she told Piers Morgan in a Life Stories interview on March 25 that she slept with Geri, 46. “She’s going to hate me for this because she’s all posh in her country house and her husband. But it’s a fact. It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it.” She explained, “We were best friends. It just happened.” She later said in the interview, “And hopefully when Geri gets asked that, which hopefully she will after this, she won’t deny it. Because it was just a fun thing.”