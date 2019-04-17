Scott Disick Angers Fans By Promoting Diet Product On Instagram Just Like The Kar-Jenners

His ex, Kourtney Kardashian, has done it and so have her sisters. But now Scott Disick is getting in on the slimming product promo gig too and his fans think he ‘should be ashamed.’

Scott Disick, 35, doesn’t look like he’s got an ounce of fat on him but that hasn’t stopped him from jumping into the lucrative gig of promoting diet products on social media. The father-of-three shared a photo of himself on Instagram on April 16, posing next to Boom Bod “weight loss shots” as part of a paid partnership with the company. “#ad Getting fit on @boombod weight loss shots. Already seeing great results,” read his caption, which also directed his 21.4 million followers to the company’s website to get money off.

Scott’s fans were furious and many of them flooded his page with angry comments about his money making promotion. “Damn, you too Scott,” one Instagram follower wrote. “They must be paying you a fortune,” another fan wrote, adding, “should be ashamed to promote this.” “They got to the men,” one follower wrote.

Scott is yet another member of the Kar-Jenner clan to face backlash for promoting weight loss products on social media. Boom Bod promises to boost weight loss by reducing bloating and nixing cravings. His ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian – who turns 40 on April 18 – promoted a Flat Tummy meal replacement product on her Instagram in a January 2019 picture that has since been removed. Her sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian have both promoted slimming or detox products, as have Kylie Jenner, 21, and their momager Kris Jenner, 63.

Body positive activists and critics like The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil, 33, have slammed celebrities who use their social media platform to promote slimming aids. The British actress blasted Khloe, 34, who promoted Flat Tummy shakes on her Instagram account in March. She accused the reality TV star of potentially hurting girls by promoting the product. “Be smarter than this,” she wrote.

But Kris dismissed the criticism in a New York Times interview. “I don’t live in that negative energy space,” she said in the March 30 article. She may have good reason to take that position. The momager revealed during an April 14 interview with CBS Sunday Morning that her daughters get paid “six figures” for these paid partnerships. If it’s “a pharmaceutical product, if it’s something that you’re going to drink, or ingest, or put on your body,” the fee is more, she said about the fee they charge.

That financial incentive is not lost on Scott’s Instagram followers who are criticizing his Boom Bod promotion. “Sure you don’t need this money brah [sic],” one person wrote, adding, “Wow!!!’’