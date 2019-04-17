Porsha Williams Cradles Baby PJ As Her Friend Lauren Helps Her Get Dressed – See Pic

We’ve seen her fingers, a glimpse of her face and the back of her head. Now, Porsha Williams is sharing a pic of her little girl getting glammed up, just like mama!

Porsha Williams, 37, continues to tease her fans by sharing glimpses of her little girl, Pilar Jhena, who is nearly a month old. On April 17 fans who follow the infant’s Instagram account, got to see The Real Housewives of Atlanta star holding her little one, while her pal Lauren helped to dress the baby. Porsha added a caption to the picture, which her fiancé Dennis McKinley originally posted on his Instagram stories feed. “Shout out to my glam team @porsha4real @misslaurenw,” Porsha wrote. She added, “#SetLife#SecuringBabyBags.”

It’s not clear when fans wanting to see Baby PJ’s face will get their wish fulfilled. But Porsha has been heavily promoting her RHOA spinoff, Porsha’s Having A Baby, which premieres on Bravo on April 28. On April 14, Porsha shared a promotional trailer on Pilar’s Instagram account, giving fans a taste of what’s in store on the show. It includes clips and photos from her baby shower, tears and drama.

“Omg yay!! I love this happy Porsha and anything baby related! Can’t wait,” one follower gushed in the comments section. “Yes, I’m there! Portia is so extra! My kind of girl!!!” another excited fan wrote. “Can’t wait 😍 this must be when your mom is gonna [sic] show your precious face finally lol,” yet another hopeful fan added.

Whatever Pilar looks like, what we do know is that her mama, Porsha, is in love with the baby girl and everything that comes with motherhood. On April 4, the reality TV star shared a picture of herself on Instagram cradling her child, adding the caption, “Hi, y’all! I’m just mummying. What y’all doing?” On April 9, she shared a photo of her and Dennis snuggling up with their daughter. “My wittle F A M I L Y,” she wrote, adding, “#MyHeartisFull.” One fan echoed the good wishes of many of Porsha’s followers by writing, “I have never been so happy for someone I don’t even know so much! Congrats sis.”