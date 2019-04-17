‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams Shares Cute Video Of Baby Pilar’s ‘Nap Time After A Warm Bath’

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Porsha Williams took to her Instagram story on Apr. 17 to share an adorable clip of her three-week-old daughter, Pilar, sound asleep after taking a bath.

Porsha Williams, 37, is basking in that new mom glory and she proved it when she took to Instagram on Apr. 17 to share a precious moment with her three-week-old daughter, Pilar, who she calls PJ. In a video the Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted to her story, the little tot can be seen sleeping in her rocking baby sleeper. “Nap time after a warm bath,” Porsha captioned the clip.

Porsha’s latest video is just one of a few times she’s happily shared glimpses of her baby girl with the public. Earlier in the day, she also shared a pic that showed the back of Pilar as she held her while sitting on the floor. In the photo, which was posted on Pilar’s own Instagram account, Porsha’s friend, Lauren, is helping her dress the newborn. Porsha’s proud fiance Dennis McKinley also shared the pic on his Instagram.

Although Pilar is not even a month old yet, Porsha has been making sure to show her off, and that included bringing her to her first photo shoot on Apr. 14. The brunette beauty shared a clip of Pilar in the backseat of a car while riding to the photo op, and although we couldn’t see her entire face she looked as cute as could be. “Headed to my first photoshoot wish me luck,” the cute caption for the video read.

Porsha is definitely thriving as a new mother and we love seeing her do so! We can’t wait to see more precious pics and videos of Pilar growing up.