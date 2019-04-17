Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty ‘Inseparable’ At Coachella: The Sweet Way She Introduced Him To Her Friends

Nicki Minaj had technical issues during her performance at Coachella, but, it was still an amazing weekend for the rapper. Her BF, Kenneth Petty was there, ‘right by her side’ as she introduced to him to more of her inner circle, including Ariana Grande!

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty took their romance to the desert for Coachella’s first weekend, where we hear they were inseparable! “He was by her side at Coachella and he was protective as ever,” a source close to the rapper, 36, tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. “Nicki was introducing Kenneth to everyone as ‘her love,'” the insider reveals, adding that she was “very open” about their relationship to mostly everyone around her. “All of Nicki’s close friends know Kenneth. But, this was a chance for him to meet a lot of her industry friends, like Ariana Grande,” who brought Nicki onstage to perform their hit collaborations “Bang Bang” and “Side to Side”.

Upon meeting more of Nicki’s inner circle, “Kenneth made a good impression with everyone,” the source says, adding that Nicki’s already received “great feedback” about him and them as a couple. “Kenneth’s not a big talker, he’s more of the strong, silent type, which works well with Nicki’s personality,” the insider explains. “He just lets her shine. They really do make a great couple. — Everyone was telling her that!”

While Nicki enjoyed Coachella with her man, the rapper couldn’t escape technical issues that plagued her performance with Ariana, who is this year’s headliner. When Nicki joined Ari onstage, her microphone kept going in and out during her “Bang, Bang” verse. In viral videos from the incident, Ari can be heard saying, “We can’t hear anything!” Like the pros that they are, Nicki and Ari championed through the performance together.

Nicki and Kenneth, who are actually former teenage sweethearts, reconnected in December of 2018. Ever since their reconciliation, the two have been photographed holding hands on a few occasions, as Kenneth joined Nicki for the European leg of her world tour [going on now].

While Nick’s relationship with Kenneth is fairly new, the rapper got her “Barbz” riled up in mid-March when she referred to him as her “husband” on her Queen Radio podcast. However, a source close to Nicki shot down the marriage rumors to HollywoodLife at the time.