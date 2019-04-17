Mercedes Javid: ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star, 46, Gives Birth To 1st Baby After Infertility Struggle

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here! Mercedes and her husband just welcomed their baby boy to the world. We’ve got all the details!

It’s a new chapter for Mercedes “MJ” Javid, 46, and Tommy Feight. The Shahs of Sunset stars are moving from the newlywed stage to the new parents stage! That’s right — their son was born on April 17, according to E! News. “Shams Francis Feight was born 6 lbs 9oz in Los Angeles early Wednesday morning via a C-section, her rep told the publication. “The healthy baby boy is happy and doing great, and the family can’t wait to bring him home,” the rep added.

Fans have been awaiting this exciting moment ever since news broke that the couple was expecting back in October. Rumor had it they spilled the beans to their Bravo fam first while they filmed an Oct. 4 reunion episode, but they officially confirmed that they were expecting a baby boy a few days later. ““I’m hoping that my baby will remind me of my father and, of course, have a piece of Tommy and me,” she told the outlet, referencing her dad’s death this year. “It’s the cycle of life.”

Baby new is always good news, but this is moment is made even more special by the fact that Mercedes and her husband have been trying to get pregnant for a long time — and now their first child is finally here! But the reality star’s pregnancy didn’t come easy. Not only did Mercedes undergo in vitro fertilization (IVF), but she also had polyp surgery. “A polyp is a growth inside the cavity of the uterus, but if you think of the uterus as a room, it should be empty for the baby to grow. A polyp is a chandelier that doesn’t belong in the room, Dr. Zaher Merhi, Director of IVF Research and Development at New Hope Fertility Center in Manhattan, told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

After all of that, we’re so excited for the birth of Mercede’s baby! But she’s not the only reality star who welcomed their first child this year. In fact, Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore, 47, and Porsha Williams, 37, both announced that they were expecting — and have since given birth. TV casts are getting a whole lot of tykes for upcoming seasons!