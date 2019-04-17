Madonna Drops Epic Collaboration With Latin Superstar Maluma — Listen To ‘Medellin’

The queen has reinvented herself yet again. Madonna’s latest track is a collaboration with Colombian reggaeton singer Maluma & fans are so here for the Latin flavor.

Madonna, 60, is back! Not only is the pop songstress making an epic return, but her brand new single is actually a collaboration with one of the hottest Latin superstars in the world. Singer Maluma, 25, linked up with the star for “Medellin,” and the cross-genre collab is almost too much for fans to handle. “Make way for the queen,” one said after listening. “@maluma and @Madonna is just fu**ing amazing,” another wrote.

The new track is just a taste of Madonna’s forthcoming album, which she announced earlier this month. The singer wrote a “X” symbol in the caption next to the song’s cover art, hinting that the track will appear on the new record, Madame X. While she’s been cryptic when sharing details, she did say: “Madame X is a secret agent, traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, bringing light to dark places.”

The new set of tunes from Madonna will mark her first since Rebel Heart back in 2015. While her decision to link up with Maluma may seem a little out of the blue, Madonna has released her fair share of surprising collabs in the past. She’s been known to hit the studio with the likes of Lil Wayne, Vanilla Ice, and even Ozzy Osbourne.

How did the two stars link up in the first place? “I met him backstage at the Video Music Awards,” Madonna told Beats 1. “He was very sweet. The next day he sent me flowers and said what an honor it was to meet me. Then, I heard from his manger that he wanted to collab with me,” she revealed. Take a listen to “Medellin” above! Leave it to Madonna to continue to surprise us even after more than thirty years of making music.