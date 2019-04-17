Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Louis Tomlinson Breaks Silence 1 Mo. After Sister’s Tragic Death To Thank Fans For Support

Celebrities attend the What If premiere in London.Pictured: Felicite Tomlinson,Laura WhitmoreDaniel RadcliffeChloe HowlHarry DerbidgeUnknownLucy KayElla EyreLaura WhitmooreNina NesbittZara MartinImogen ThomasFrancesca HullCasey BatchelorEmma MillerAshley JamesMatt RichardsonDanielle ArmstrongJemima RooperFelicite TomlinsonBecca LamminRef: SPL819837 130814 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Louis Tomlinson's younger sister F?licit? 'Fizzy' Tomlinson was tragically found dead at her home last night. Paramedics were called to the 18-year-old's London address after reports of a young woman in cardiac arrest Police issued a statement: "At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course." F?licit?'s death comes just two years after the death of her mother, Johannah Deakin, who sadly lost her battle with cancer in December 2016. *Original Caption* Louis Tomlinson and his sister F?licit? Tomlinson aka 'Fizzy' seen smoking and in conversation in Belgravia street in full view of passing public. Pictured: Louis Tomlinson,F?licit? Tomlinson Ref: SPL5022111 080918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Tony Clark / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Louis Tomlinson's younger sister F?licit? 'Fizzy' Tomlinson was tragically found dead at her home last night. Paramedics were called to the 18-year-old's London address after reports of a young woman in cardiac arrest Police issued a statement:"At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course."F?licit?'s death comes just two years after the death of her mother, Johannah Deakin, who sadly lost her battle with cancer in December 2016. *Original Caption* Louis Tomlinson and his sister F?licit? Tomlinson aka 'Fizzy' seen smoking and in conversation in Belgravia street in full view of passing public.Pictured: Louis Tomlinson,F?licit? TomlinsonRef: SPL5022111 080918 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Tony Clark / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Louis Tomlinson's younger sister F?licit? 'Fizzy' Tomlinson was tragically found dead at her home last night. Paramedics were called to the 18-year-old's London address after reports of a young woman in cardiac arrest Police issued a statement: "At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course." F?licit?'s death comes just two years after the death of her mother, Johannah Deakin, who sadly lost her battle with cancer in December 2016. *Original Caption* Louis Tomlinson and his sister F?licit? Tomlinson aka 'Fizzy' seen smoking and in conversation in Belgravia street in full view of passing public. Pictured: Ref: SPL5022111 080918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Tony Clark / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
and

Louis Tomlinson has finally broken his silence in the wake of his sister Félicité’s tragic death. More than one month after the 18-year-old sadlly passed away, Louis returned to Twitter to thank fans for their support.

Weeks after his sister Félicité Tomlinson‘s passing at the age of 18, Louis Tomlinson, 27, has finally spoken out about her death. Taking to Twitter, the former One Direction star wrote the following on April 17: “Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks. Back in the studio today to vocal something I wrote a few months ago. Sending you all loads of love x.” Félicité collapsed in her fourth floor apartment in Earl’s Court, West London on Mar. 13, but paramedics were unable to revive her, according to TMZ and The Sun. Louis’ rep confirmed to HollywoodLife. that she died of a “heart attack/cardiac arrest.”

“Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 12:52hrs on Wednesday, 13 March to a residential address in Knaresborough House, SW5 following reports of a female in cardiac arrest,” Metropolitan UK Police told HollywoodLife at the time.Officers attended. A female believed to be aged 18 was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have informed her next of kin. At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course. Enquiries continue.”

In the wake of Félicité’s tragic passing, Dr. Reed Wilson, a Beverly Hills GP and cardiologist, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY why she might have suffered a heart attack. “Heart attacks are rare in young people, therefore exact statistics as to each cause are difficult,” Dr. Wilson told us. “A heart attack is caused by a blocked artery to the heart. The part of the heart that is supplied by the blood vessel dies and no longer pumps. If the area is small enough the individual can do very well. If it is a large area and there is no longer enough heart to pump, the patient can die. The most common deadly problem following a heart attack are abnormal heart beats that result in deadly arrhythmias and ultimately cardiac arrest where the heart stops.”

Sadly, this is not the first time Louis has had to deal with a tragic loss. In Dec. 2016, his mom, Johannah Deakin, died from leukemia at just 42 years old. Her death came the very same week that Louis made his solo music debut with the song “Just Hold On.” He performed the song on The X Factor just days after Johannah’s passing, and revealed that he knows that is what she wanted.