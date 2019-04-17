Louis Tomlinson Breaks Silence 1 Mo. After Sister’s Tragic Death To Thank Fans For Support

Louis Tomlinson has finally broken his silence in the wake of his sister Félicité’s tragic death. More than one month after the 18-year-old sadlly passed away, Louis returned to Twitter to thank fans for their support.

Weeks after his sister Félicité Tomlinson‘s passing at the age of 18, Louis Tomlinson, 27, has finally spoken out about her death. Taking to Twitter, the former One Direction star wrote the following on April 17: “Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks. Back in the studio today to vocal something I wrote a few months ago. Sending you all loads of love x.” Félicité collapsed in her fourth floor apartment in Earl’s Court, West London on Mar. 13, but paramedics were unable to revive her, according to TMZ and The Sun. Louis’ rep confirmed to HollywoodLife. that she died of a “heart attack/cardiac arrest.”

“Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 12:52hrs on Wednesday, 13 March to a residential address in Knaresborough House, SW5 following reports of a female in cardiac arrest,” Metropolitan UK Police told HollywoodLife at the time. “Officers attended. A female believed to be aged 18 was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have informed her next of kin. At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course. Enquiries continue.”

In the wake of Félicité’s tragic passing, Dr. Reed Wilson, a Beverly Hills GP and cardiologist, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY why she might have suffered a heart attack. “Heart attacks are rare in young people, therefore exact statistics as to each cause are difficult,” Dr. Wilson told us. “A heart attack is caused by a blocked artery to the heart. The part of the heart that is supplied by the blood vessel dies and no longer pumps. If the area is small enough the individual can do very well. If it is a large area and there is no longer enough heart to pump, the patient can die. The most common deadly problem following a heart attack are abnormal heart beats that result in deadly arrhythmias and ultimately cardiac arrest where the heart stops.”

Sadly, this is not the first time Louis has had to deal with a tragic loss. In Dec. 2016, his mom, Johannah Deakin, died from leukemia at just 42 years old. Her death came the very same week that Louis made his solo music debut with the song “Just Hold On.” He performed the song on The X Factor just days after Johannah’s passing, and revealed that he knows that is what she wanted.