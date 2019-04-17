Lisa Rinna, 55, Claps Back At Haters Who Said She Was Too Old To Go To Coachella: ‘I Made A Fortune’

Lisa Rinna ‘got a check’ to attend Coachella, while some people spent all of their check to just buy a ticket. The ‘RHONY’ star had a brilliant — and expletive-filled — message for her age shamers.

The Real Housewives of New York crew — Lisa Rinna, 50, Kyle Richards, 50, Teddi Jo Mellencamp, 37 — took on Coachella, and Andy Cohen asked for Lisa’s thoughts on the cyber bullies who said the moms were “too old” for the music festival. “I made the Jack-Hole the other night these people who were trolling you guys because they were saying you guys were ‘too old to be there. I was like, ‘Well, man, if they’re too old, then that means I’m too old, too, and I could’ve been there,'” Andy Cohen told Lisa in the April 16 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“You know what? Listen, here’s the thing. If I breathe, I get judged at this point,” Lisa began, but revealed that her pleasure trip also doubled as business. “Here’s the thing: I got paid to go for Amazon. I mean, I’m usually there.” And here’s where the interview turned into an amazing clapback. “I got a check, honey! I got a check!” Lisa exclaimed, with a dramatic finger snap thrown in. She continued, “Honey, I made serious bank by going. F**k you guys!” — she flashed two middle fingers here — “I made serious bank. F**k the trolls. F**k you, trolls! Yes! I’m not kidding, you saw me at my Amazon Locker. I made a fortune. I made a f**king fortune!”

We indeed saw the model at the Amazon locker. In two photos shared on April 13, Lisa posed by the locker, which accepted direct Amazon shipments to the festival. She looked fabulous in a jumpsuit that flashed a peek at her green bralette, layered with two Gucci crossbody bags. But Lisa had another job besides promoting Amazon — she has been a longtime ‘Chella chaperone. “I’m always there for the kids,” Lisa explained to Andy. “I’ve been going down for the last six years!” Lisa has two daughters: Delilah Hamlin, 20, and Amelia Hamlin, 17.

Haters slammed @lisarinna for going to #Coachella, claiming she was too old to be there. But as she explained on #WWHL last night, she was laughing all the way to the BANK, honey. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/MibOnS0cUF — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) April 17, 2019

Lisa’s co-star Kyle also clapped back at her age trolls. On April 13 (the last day of Weekend One of Coahella), the RHONY star shared a group shot of her, Teddi, Lisa and two other pals. Kyle jokingly captioned the photo with the hashtag #Chaperones, but many Instagram users took the joke too far. “To old for the s**t go home grandmas,” one jealous troll wrote, and Kyle had to offer spell check services. “It’s too,” she corrected the hater. “And you’re sitting home doing what?” Sitting at home wishing to be at Coachella, apparently.