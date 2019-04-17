Kyle Richards Thinks It’s ‘Ridiculous’ That Lisa Vanderpump Blocked Her Phone Number

Kyle Richards was ‘shocked and confused’ when she learned that Lisa Vanderpump had blocked her phone number, following their massive fight that aired during the April 2 episode of ‘RHOBH’.

“Kyle [Richards] is confused and surprised by Lisa Vanderpump blocking her number,” a source close to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, after LVP revealed the news in a blog post on her own website on April 16. As many fans of the series already know, Kyle and Lisa got into a heated fight at Villa Rosa several months ago over a Radar Online story about their co-star, Dorit Kemsley, and the full argument was shown during the April 2 episode of RHOBH. Then, on April 16, Lisa published a blog post about the series, where she revealed that she blocked Kyle’s phone number shortly after their fight and a happy birthday text.

“Kyle truly feels — to this day — that all she tried to do was talk to Lisa and help, and Lisa turned it all around on her. She is still so confused as to why Lisa threw her out of her house and blocked her number. Kyle feels like Lisa has no right to be mad at her as she did nothing wrong, but try to help her. She feels like blocking her was completely unnecessary and ridiculous and is one of the many reasons why she can’t ever see herself being friends with Lisa again. Kyle was sincere when she reached out to Lisa on her birthday and feels like Lisa is really hard on her and always has to find fault in everything that she does, no matter what,” our source said. “Lisa’s telling everyone she is officially done with Kylie forever, which of course saddens Kyle, but there’s just no changing Lisa Vanderpump.”

The day after their fight, which actually happened in Aug. 2018, Lisa said Kyle sent her a text message. “I received a text sending me a birthday greeting from KR, a hollow statement, it felt insincere to me – there were no flowers, no phone call, no messages of retraction – she knew I was reticent to celebrate my birthday this year so soon after [my brother’s suicide], I was insulted that she chose to discard our friendship, as if it was insignificant,” she wrote. “And so, I declined to ever entertain a text from her again and I pressed the BLOCK button …Problem solved. She threw our relationship down the toilet and I flushed it!”

