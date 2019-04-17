Kourtney Kardashian Feeling ‘Blessed’ Ahead Of Turning 40 — ‘She Feels Confident & Sexier Than Ever’

Forty used to be a daunting number for Kourtney Kardashian, but her perception has since changed thanks to Kris Jenner, her ‘career,’ ‘money’ and more. Scott Disick and others will help her celebrate the milestone.

HollywoodLife. That doesn’t mean she has entirely banished her fear of aging. Kourtney Kardashian is one day away from turning 40 on April 18, and unlike before, se’s not dreading the countdown. “Kourtney used to be really scared about turning 40 as she just didn’t want to be getting older and dealing with everything that comes with that, however, she feels confident and sexier than ever. So she’s really turned her attitude about it around,” a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star EXCLUSIVELY tells. That doesn’t mean she has entirely banished her fear of aging.

Kris [Jenner] and sees how amazingly she’s aged,” our source explains. At 63 years old, Kris’ glamour still keeps up with her five daughters who are in their 20s and 30s! With such a role model, Kourtney is so “just accepting that [aging is] a part of life and will continue to work hard at looking her best always…She constantly posts Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, Reign, 4] and and be in a good place career wise, too,” our source points out, as the reality television star just launched her lifestyle blog, “The idea of getting older is of course scary, but Kourtney looks at her momand sees how amazingly she’s aged,” our source explains. At 63 years old, Kris’ glamour still keeps up with her five daughters who are in their 20s and 30s! With such a role model, Kourtney is so “just accepting that [aging is] a part of life and will continue to work hard at looking her best always…She constantly posts sexy photos because of how confident she feels in her own skin,” our source continues. But more important than looks, Kourtney is counting her true blessings. “Kourtney feels blessed to have three healthy, beautiful kids [, 9,, 6,, 4] and and be in a good place career wise, too,” our source points out, as the reality television star just launched her lifestyle blog, Poosh , on April 2.

As for what exactly Kourtney has stored for the big day, don’t expect birthday parties as extravagant as True Thompson and Stormi Webster’s! “She’s not planning on doing anything too crazy for the big day — probably just dinner with her kids and Scott [Disick] and immediate family,” our source reveals, although Kourt will also do “a fun night out with friends sometime soon, too.”

The changing times (and kinder headlines in media) have also improved Kourtney’s attitude towards turning 40. “Kourtney doesn’t feel old, she also feels that 40 is a lot different than what it used to be stigmatized as being,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She’ll joke with her sisters that she is 40 and make remarks that she is an old lady, but she doesn’t feel old at all. She feels that what she has achieved at this young of an age is special and she is looking forward to getting older. There is no reason to look back because her life has been pretty good so she is going to enjoy it. Turning 40 is actually pretty awesome in her eyes.”

And Kourtney can count a lot of accomplishments on her life resume! “She has reached a place in her life where she has money, a great life, great kids and she is still in amazing shape and most importantly she is really happy,” the insider affirms.