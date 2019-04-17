Kit Harington Gags After Kissing Emilia Clarke During ‘Game Of Thrones’ — Watch Hilarious BTS Moment

While the moment seemed romantic onscreen, Kit Harington’s reaction after he kissed Emilia Clarke in character revealed that it didn’t exactly live up to that in real life.

After an exciting first episode for Game of Thrones season eight on April 14, the show’s YouTube channel released a nearly 18-minute behind-the-scenes video showing what went into making the final season’s premiere. The kiss between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen was actually filmed in front of a green screen, and after the kiss, actor Kit Harington, 32, gagged a little bit! Guess he wasn’t too keen on kissing his relative in the show! Jokes aside, the kiss took place after a dragon ride between the two characters that appeared way difficult to film.

“I think the actual dragon ride was like, yeah it’s one bit where you gotta convey your love for each other and you’re in a green box on a buck,” Kit revealed. The behind-the-scenes video definitely highlighted how difficult it looked to act out that situation on a “dragon.” The video showed that the “dragon” was structurally akin to a mechanical bull, likely making the actors a little bit dizzy following the ride. That probably explained Kit’s gagging after the kiss – we’re sure it had nothing to do with actually kissing co-star Emilia Clarke, 32, at all!

“Buck work is not easy,” Kit continued. “I think what sums up the buck for me was there was a bit where Jon almost falls off the dragon, really violently like this. My right ball got trapped, and I didn’t have time to say ‘Stop,’ and I was being swung round, and in my head, I thought, ‘This is how it ends, on this buck, swinging me ’round by my testicles, literally. Sorry, probably too much information.”

Soon after that, Kit had to act all romantic with Emilia despite the rocky road to that moment. Luckily, on television, it appeared just fine for the two characters – guess that’s what we’d call good acting! Check out the behind-the-scenes clip in the video above.