Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Delay Launch Of Their Fragrance & Taylor Swift Fans Celebrate – Memes & Tweets

April 26 will once again be Taylor Swift’s day, but the release of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s fragrance wasn’t postponed because of clashing dates.

Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kylie Jenner, 21, will no longer be launching their KKW FRAGRANCE X KYLIE fragrance on April 26, the same day that Taylor Swift, 29, has been mysteriously promoting on her Instagram before the perfume announcement. “We are so excited to launch our fragrance collaboration that we’ve been working on for such a long time. Sadly, we found out today from the manufacturer that a few of our bottles did not pass durability tests while on the assembly line and we have paused production while the team explores the issue further,” Kim explained in a Twitter statement on April 17. She continued, “Together, we have made the difficult decision to delay the launch as we would never release a product that did not meet the strictest of quality guidelines.”

The date remains TBA, as Kim added, “We’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we have a new launch date!” Swifties don’t mind the wait. “Kim Kardashian deleted her latest post about 4.26 perfume with Kylie Jenner . Swifties Won,” one fan account tweeted, which received over 100 likes. More of Tay’s fans had theories as to why Kim pushed back her launch date, other than because of perfume bottles that didn’t pass durability tests. “Lmao she knew the perfume would get no hype, everyone would be busy researching all the lyrics to the new single 💁🏻‍♀️,” one Swiftie alleged, while another fan claimed, “She rescheduled it after people were complaining she chose same date as TS.”

After Kim announced the fragrance collaboration on April 15, the KKW Beauty owner’s Instagram post was bombarded by outraged Swifties and “stream TS7″ comments (the unofficial name of Tay’s seventh studio album). “Sorry Kim but Taylor already OWNS this date! No one cares about you,” one fan wrote under Kim’s now-deleted post, while another added, “NONONO THIS IS TAYLORS DAY STOP TRYING TO MAKE IT ALL ABOUT YOU.”

Taylor swift in the factory breaking all the perfume bottles pic.twitter.com/Kh6GkkKM1k — sof the loaf (@sofffgarcia) April 17, 2019

While the launch of a perfume and (rumored) new music normally doesn’t clash, it does when you’re Taylor and Kim. The two icons’ feud blew up in 2016 after Kim’s husband released his track “Famous,” which name-dropped Taylor. This didn’t please Taylor’s entourage and rep, who claimed that Kanye only called the pop star to ask if she could release his song “Famous” on her Twitter account, which she declined. Kim then leaked a phone call between Kanye and Taylor, in which the “Bad Blood” singer gave the green light to be referenced in “Famous.” The phone call launched an attack of snake emojis underneath Taylor’s Instagram posts. The singer clarified afterwards that she wasn’t aware she’d be called “that b**tch” in the song, and indirectly called Kim a “bully” nearly three years later in an essay for Elle.