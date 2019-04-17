It’s a mystery no more! Kim Kardashian explained how her bathroom sink operates after fans were left confused from her ‘Vogue’ 73 Questions video!

Kim Kardashian, 39, put all of her fans’ bathroom sink-related inquiries since her April 11 Vogue 73 Questions video to rest. Kim took to Instagram Stories on April 17 and videotaped herself using her bathroom sink so people could finally understand what was going on. People were previously confused in the Vogue video, which showed off her home, due to the sink’s surface appearing flat and not having a hole for water to go into. But fear not, Kim alleviated all concerns when she showed her followers just how her sink operates.

Kim went up to her bathroom sink and revealed the slit in the surface, as well as showing that the surface wasn’t actually flat. The sink had a slight tilt to it, which Kim pointed out. She revealed that there were eight different versions of the sink’s design before she and Kanye West, 41, settled on the final version. Kim also informed her followers that you could put the water on the highest pressure, and still would receive no backsplash. Kim then divulged that the initial version of their bathroom had the counter against the mirror, before the married couple decided to pull it away from the wall a little bit.

Kim Kardashian’s (@KimKardashian) “BATHROOM”, is bigger than my entire apartment 😩😢just look at the view🤩 pic.twitter.com/0AscVtzpyY — James 😈 (@jamesss_101) April 17, 2019

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also showed her bathroom lights by the entrance, which featured three small dots as opposed to a typical on-and-off switch. The three dots were for an on, dimming, and off function. Kim panned to her floor-to-ceiling windows of gorgeous green trees and grass. Like the rest of her house, Kim’s bathroom design was minimal, with no paintings, toys, or general clutter.

We’re grateful that Kim clued us all in on her bathroom sink – it definitely was a bit confusing before she cleared the air! Plus, any opportunity to see more of her chic house and its design is a treat for all.