Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Shades Tristan In IG Post: ‘Imagine Your Daughter Dating Someone Like You’

Well, that was a not-so-cryptic quote. Khloe Kardashian dished out a slew of quotes on April 17, with one in-particular that seemed to be aimed right at her ex, Tristan Thompson, telling him to change his ways.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, is known for posting cryptic quotes on her Instagram story, especially after her ex, Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal with former Kardashian family friend, Jordyn Woods, 21, back in mid-February. And, while many of her posts are about women empowerment, romance, and other life obstacles — Khloe shared one, very telling quote on April 17, that has fans believing it was directly aimed at Tristan, 28. “Dear men,” the quote begins. “Close your eyes. Imagine you have a daughter. Imagine she is dating a guy just like you. Did you smile? No. Then change.”

Ironically enough, as you may know, Khloe and Tristan share a daughter together, True Thompson, who recently celebrated her first birthday on April 12. And, although Khloe and Tristan split indefinitely after his relations with Jordyn, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ big man was still present at the butterfly-themed bash, which took place at her home on April 14. The ex-couple reunited to celebrate True’s first birthday with their closest family and friends, including Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian, 38, and her children, North, 5, and Chicago, 1, as seen in photos and videos on social media.

Despite putting on a brave face at the party, Khloe felt awkward seeing Tristan after all of the drama. “Khloe had really mixed feelings when it came to Tristan showing up at True’s birthday party,” a source close to the Kardashian family told HollywoodLife. While the insider admitted that Khloe was glad Tristan made an appearance for the sake of True… she felt awkward in Tristan’s presence and wasn’t sure how to act around him.”

The cheating scandal heard around the world between Tristan and Jordyn came to light shortly after the two attended the same house party in LA on February 18. Everything that went down inside the home was all here-say, until Jordyn revealed her side of the story during a tell-all interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s Red Table Talk Facebook series in early March.

The model went into detail about how there was alcohol involved on her part, but she claimed it was Tristan who kissed her as she was about to leave the party. Jordyn claimed nothing else happened between the two, but a few cozy body gestures, where she said she rested her legs on his while they sat with friends.

Meanwhile, Tristan has yet to address the scandal publicly. And, at the time the news broke, Khloe admitted on Twitter that Tristan had addressed it privately with her. Right now, the two are just trying to co-parent the best they can for baby True.