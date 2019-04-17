Khloe Kardashian Says ‘Not Everyone Deserves Kindness’ After Reuniting With Tristan At True’s Party

Khloe Kardashian now believes that her ‘kindness’ and ‘attention’ should only be handed out to deserving individuals, right after an eyewitness said that Khloe’s ‘wall was up hard’ at True’s birthday party.

Khloe Kardashian‘s Instagram Story was the opposite of rainbows and sunshine on April 16, unlike the theme of True Thompson’s first birthday party where Khloe and Tristan Thompson, 28, reunited. “Don’t kill people with kindness, because not everyone deserves your kindness. Kill people with silence, because not everyone deserves your attention,” read the first cryptic quote that Khloe, 34, shared. The Good American co-founder posted an even more eyebrow-raising message following that one: “People hate when you show them how it feels to be treated the way they treat you.”

The edge in Khloe’s Instagram quotes mirrored what an eyewitness at True’s birthday party EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Tristan was like a puppy dog with Khloe, following her and True around and being super attentive,” but his ex’s “wall was up hard,” the eyewitness revealed to us. “She wanted him there for True, not for her. She was very nice and very polite but you could see her walls are way up towards him, she has not forgiven him, and no one blames her for that,” the insider added, who attended the birthday bash at Khloe’s Calabasas home on April 13.

Another source echoed those observations. “Khloe had really mixed feelings when it came to Tristan showing up at True’s birthday party. Khloe was glad Tristan made an appearance for the sake of True, and she did her best to put on a happy face for the sake of True and her guests, but deep down she felt awkward in Tristan’s presence and wasn’t sure how to act around him,” a Kardashian source had EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

Khloe really did maintain a smile when she was filmed right besides Tristan at the birthday bash, despite angrily blaming the Cleveland Cavaliers player for breaking up their family of three in a tweet on March 2. A day prior to that accusatory tweet, the world watched Jordyn Woods, 21, confess in a Red Table Talk interview that Khloe’s ex kissed her as the model left his house party on Feb. 17. Khloe and Tristan ended their relationship for good that month.