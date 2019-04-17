Kenya Moore took to Instagram on Apr. 17 to reveal what her natural hair texture looks like in a stunning fresh-faced pic.

Kenya Moore, 48, proved she’s just as beautiful without makeup or extra hair products when she posted a new amazing selfie to Instagram on Apr. 17. The new mom shared the smiling snapshot to show her followers what her natural hair texture looks like after having been asked by many people. “People always ask what my natural hair texture is… this is without any stylist product. Fresh out the shower so doesn’t pan down 😂. I only use @kenyamoorehair products on my hair. Over 90% naturally derived. My hair is now waist length when I straighten it. #natural #no weave #nomakeup#kenyamoorehaircare#kenyamoorehair,” the beauty captioned the photo.

When Kenya’s not posting eye-catching photos of herself, she’s posting adorable pics of her five-month-old daughter, Brooklyn. Just last month, she shared some amazing snapshots of little Brooklyn enjoying a soccer match between the Arsenal Football Club and Manchester United with dad Marc Daly and she was even sporting her own mini Arsenal jersey! “Like daddy like daughter,” Kenya captioned the pics, reflecting on the duo’s similarities.

Kenya posting sweet pics of Brooklyn and Marc is understandable considering how much she loves their father-daughter relationship. A source EXCLUSIVELY told us that the reality star is smitten with Marc in the role of a dad. “Kenya always knew how much Marc loved children even before they got pregnant, but watching what an incredible father he is to their daughter absolutely makes her heart melt seeing them together,” the source said. “Marc is the most supportive husband and father, he’s always there for Kenya and Brooklyn at the drop of a hat, and Kenya can’t imagine her life without him by her side.”

We can’t wait to see more gorgeous pics of Kenya and her little family in the future!