Kendra Duggar Reveals Her Tiny Baby Bump After Confirming 2nd Pregnancy

We’re getting the first glimpse of Kendra Duggar’s baby bump just six days after the ‘Counting On’ star revealed that she’s pregnant with her second baby.

Kendra Duggar, 20, showed off a tiny hint of her baby bump in a new pic shared by her brother-in-law Jeremy Vuolo on April 16. The Counting On star and her husband Joe Duggar, 24, delighted fans on April 11 when they announced that they’re going to be parents again just 10 months after their first child, Garrett was born. Six days later Jeremy – Jinger Duggar’s husband – shared a pic on Instagram of the two couples together. And Kendra’s teeny-tiny baby bump was on display. “Love these guys!” Jeremy, 31, captioned the pic.

Fans of the Duggars were thrilled with the photo – and with Kendra’s floral dress. “I love Kendra’s dress,” one fan gushed. “Both your outfits are stunning!!” anther fan added, also referring to Jinger’s pink pencil skirt and floral top.

Life has been speeding along for Kendra and Joe who got married in Arkansas on Sept. 8, 2017, six months after they started courting. By the end of the year, in December, they revealed that they were expecting their first child. So, the newlyweds became parents three months before their first wedding anniversary. Now – as they said in their joint pregnancy announcement on the family’s website – they plan to “double the fun,” already. “We are ready to double the fun at our house,” their statement read. “Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!”

Whether Kendra plans to share updated pics of her baby bump on social media like her Duggar sisters-in-law have, remains to be seen. In 2018, Jinger, 25, kept fans abreast of her changing shape by sharing pics on her Instagram account. The reality TV star would pose in front of a blackboard with the number of weeks of her pregnancy written in chalk, as well as the size of her unborn child. Jessa Seewald, 26, Jinger and Joe’s older sister wasn’t shy about showing off her baby bump during her pregnancies either. Counting On fans will have to wait and see if Kendra does the same as she awaits the arrival of her baby no. 2!