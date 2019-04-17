Katy Tur Shares Precious First Photo Of New Baby With Husband — See Pic

What a beautiful baby boy! MSNBC news anchor Katy Tur looked over the moon in photo with her newborn and husband!

Broadcast journalist Katy Tur, 35, posted the first pic of her newborn son Theordore “Teddy” Dokoupil after his birth on April 13! The first-time mom shared a candid pic of herself, little Teddy, and her husband, Tony Dokoupil, 38, all smiling together. Katy shared the adorable family portrait on April 17, just four days after she brought her child into the world. In the photo, Katy held Teddy while she smiled with her eyes closed, and Tony had his arms wrapped around both Katy and Teddy.

“Theodore ‘Teddy’ Dokoupil was born early Saturday morning, weighing 6.5 pounds and stretching nearly 20 inches,” Katy revealed in her Instagram caption. “His first words were ‘Wah wah wah!’ Our first words (after one of us screamed ‘owie, owie, owie’ for about 12 hours) were ‘ooo, eee, awwww.’ The whole family is happy as can be.”

Katy announced her pregnancy on air on Dec. 13, 2018. “That will do it for me this hour,” Katy said at the end of her show. “Except I won’t, because I have a little bit of other news to show you. A lot of you eagle-eyed folks out there have noticed so, here it is: roll the tape,” Katy said to her news show audience as she showed a sonogram video. “I have a baby in my belly, officially,” she officially announced. “I’m tired of the tweets asking so I am going to announce it. That is my little guy. He’s due in April.” Teddy arrived on time, and while Katy gets acquainted with motherhood on maternity leave, Kasie Hunt will fill in for Katy on MSNBC Live with Katy Tur.

Katy rose to prominence in front of a worldwide audience due to her coverage of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2015. Her subsequent book, “Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History” chronicled her experience as a journalist covering the 2016 election, and was released in Sept. 2017. We wish the new parents our best!