Katie Holmes Works Hard To Give Suri, 12, The ‘Best Life’ Despite Tom Cruise’s Lack Of Presence

Tom Cruise hasn’t seen his daughter, Suri, in years, but as we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, the young girl’s ‘amazing life’ is full of love, thanks to her caring mom, Katie Holmes.

Tom Cruise, 56, hasn’t been photographed with his daughter, Suri Cruise, 12, since 2013, one year after he and Katie Holmes, 40, finalized their divorce, and it doesn’t seem like he and Suri will reunite soon. While Suri hasn’t had her biological father in her life, Katie has done “everything in her power” to give her daughter “the absolute best in life,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. The “very hands-on” mom” is “extremely attentive and loving, and has provided Suri with an amazing life.”

“She has done so well raising Suri,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “and is doing her very best to give her daughter a stable environment. Suri is Katie’s number one priority no matter what and despite her father’s lack of presence at times, she has grown up incredibly well-adjusted and happy.” The source notes that while Tom is allowed to spend “up to 10 days each month” with Suri, “he hasn’t seen her in years because of his strong Scientology beliefs.”

So, why does Tom’s involvement with the Church of Scientology prevent him from seeing his daughter? “What happens in Scientology is that they have a category of people which they call Suppressive Persons or SPs,” Rick Ross, founder of The Cult Education Institute and a court-certified expert on Scientology, said when speaking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “Scientologists are taught to avoid being around Suppressive Persons or SPs. A person who hangs around an SP is often regarded as a Potential Trouble Source or PTS.”

“[F]or Tom Cruise to have a visit with his daughter Suri Cruise, he needs to come in contact with Katie Holmes and if she has been declared a Suppressive Person, which I think is very likely, then that Suri Cruise would be seen as a PTS,” Rick added. “Tom Cruise would not want to come in contact with an SP. And if he views his daughter as a PTS, which is very likely, he would not be that excited about dealing with her either.”

Suri turns 13 on April 18, and while it’s more than likely she’ll spend the day without seeing her father, she may still receive a present from him. “Suri gets a gift from Tom on her birthday every year and this year was no exception,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com in 2018. “It’s not something Katie talks about though, beyond saying that Tom does always come through with gifts for things like birthdays and Christmas.”e